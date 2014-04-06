Stanley Ketchel vs. Billy Papke IV

By Boxing News on June 3, 2017
Stanley Ketchel vs. Billy Papke IV
Stanley Ketchell was 47-3-4. Papke was 22-2-5. The fight was scheduled for 20 rounds.

On July 5, 1909 at the Mission Street Arena in Colma, California, middleweight champion Stanley Ketchel, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, defended his title against former middleweight champion Billy Papke, from Spring Valley, Illinois. It was the fourth fight between these two giants. Their first bout was in June 1908 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and went to Ketchel by decision. The rematch was three months later in Vernon, California. Papke stopped Ketchel in the 12th round of a scheduled 25-rounder. The rubber match was fought in Colma, California two months later. This time Ketchel KO’d Papke in 11. Going into their fourth fight, The Michigan Assassin was 41-2-4. Papke was 26-2-5. The fight was scheduled for 20 rounds…

1909-07-05 Stanley Ketchel vs Billy Papke (ROUNDS 1,9,13,17,20)



Comments

  1. didier 11:11am, 06/04/2014

    More wrestling and holding than boxing
    I don t think these guys could match nowadays fighters

Fighter's Info

  • Stanley Ketchel

  • Billy Papke

Real Name Stanislaus Kiecal
Origin Grand Rapids, MI
Date of Birth(Age) 1886.09.14 
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W53+L5+D5=64
Height 5 feet 9 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1910.06.10 Jim Smith 11-7-2 W(KO) 5/10
1910.05.27 Willie Lewis 56-10-10 W(KO) 2/10
1910.05.17 Dan (Porky) Flynn 13-4-5 W(KO) 3/12
1910.04.27 Sam Langford 65-8-21 L(NWS) 6/6
1910.03.23 Frank Klaus 39-3-5 D(NWS) 6/6
1909.10.16 Jack Johnson 49-5-9 L(KO) 12/20

