Stanley Ketchell was 47-3-4. Papke was 22-2-5. The fight was scheduled for 20 rounds.

On July 5, 1909 at the Mission Street Arena in Colma, California, middleweight champion Stanley Ketchel, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, defended his title against former middleweight champion Billy Papke, from Spring Valley, Illinois. It was the fourth fight between these two giants. Their first bout was in June 1908 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and went to Ketchel by decision. The rematch was three months later in Vernon, California. Papke stopped Ketchel in the 12th round of a scheduled 25-rounder. The rubber match was fought in Colma, California two months later. This time Ketchel KO’d Papke in 11. Going into their fourth fight, The Michigan Assassin was 41-2-4. Papke was 26-2-5. The fight was scheduled for 20 rounds…