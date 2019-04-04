He was chosen as De La Hoya’s first opponent after his narrow defeat to Mayweather Jr.

“I liked the fact that boxing was a one-on-one, full contact game. I liked that the objective was to build my skill to outbox and outwit my opponent…”

Regardless of where one may stand on the age-old debate concerning Father Time, there can be no doubt that there will always be a small portion of the population who choose to ignore the suggestion that age is something more than just a number. We’ve seen such demonstrations across American team sports, yet if boxing is a game best served to the young, then it’s the last thing someone such as former IBF super featherweight champion Steve “2 Pound” Forbes would care to hear.

The Portland, Oregon native has to his credit forty-nine professional outings in the ring, complete with highlights, setbacks and all the curveballs that certainly test the mettle of a seasoned fighter.

Forbes (35-14, 11 KO’s) recently took part in a friendly telephone interview with this writer and discussed his past, present and what is currently on his mind, which is undoubtedly his return to inside the ropes for the first time in almost five years. On Saturday, April 6 at the Clackamas Armory (just south of Portland), Steve will square off against Tavorus Teague in an attempt to get his boxing career going once again at the tender age of 42.

The last time many of us saw Forbes in action, he was part of a Fox Sports 1 telecast from the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California on October 10, 2014. His outing against Antonio Orozco ended in a unanimous decision defeat and he has since moved away from actual fighting until just recently. “I’ve done a little bit of fighting,” said the Oregon resident. “I sparred with Floyd (Mayweather) prior to his fight with Andre Berto and other than that, I’ve done some stuff on TV. It was mostly behind the scenes but I helped with casting and I was also a camera assistant.”

After turning professional in late 1996, “2 Pound” won 24 of the first 26 bouts of his career and according to Steve, his knockout victory over John Brown in late 2000 for the vacant IBF world super featherweight crown was among his most memorable nights in the ring. “Winning the IBF title was certainly a special moment for me but there’s also been a few others,” he said. “Another great memory for me has to be the fight that was just before that one, which was against David Santos for the USBA super featherweight title. There was also the night that I beat Francisco Bojado. That one was on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao’s second meeting with Marco Antonio Barrera.”

The fact that Steve has been in and around boxing for nearly all of his days has meant that the sport was more than just a means to an end, but also a way of life. At a young age, the Portland native found the spark to take a step into the pugilistic universe not in a gym or on a movie screen, but rather at a local newsstand.

He commented, “I just knew it. I was ten years old and when I picked up a boxing magazine with Evander Holyfield on the cover being mentioned as ‘Fighter of the Year.’ I was hooked. The next weekend, I started at the rec center down the street.

“I tried other sports but I liked the fact that boxing was a one-on-one, full contact game. I liked that the objective was to build my skill to outbox and outwit my opponent.”

In May of 2008, Forbes became a name of sorts when he was chosen as the opponent for Oscar De La Hoya’s first fight after his narrow defeat to Floyd Mayweather, Jr. one year prior. The experience he picked up while training for the high profile evening on HBO’s World Championship Boxing came under the watchful eye of Floyd’s uncle, Jeff Mayweather, who himself once held the IBO world super featherweight title. “Floyd and I turned professional together in 1996,” said Forbes. “My time with his uncle was great. Floyd and I pushed each other in the gym. You have to bring your ‘A’ game with him because he’s such a smart fighter. He’s a very smart fighter.”

Saturday evening’s contest in Clackamas will not only feature Steve in the main event, but will take place under his promotional banner, ‘2 Pound Sports’ as well. “I’ve always wanted to stay around in boxing,” he said in regards to starting up his own business. “I understand boxing because I’ve been around it my whole life. In the past, I had a lot of close fights where I didn’t end up getting the nod. I thought about how some promoters look to get rid of a guy and push him away by starting to have him lose. They’ll use your name to help build up a prospect and that never helped me. I took a few long breaks but decided that I can still compete.”

It’s been a dream of Steve’s to bring big name boxing back to the Portland area for quite some time. He recalled how the last high profile contest to land in “Rip City” took place in late 2005 at the Rose Garden Arena when Floyd Mayweather, Jr. scored a sixth round stoppage win over Sharmba Mitchell. “There’s been some fights at casinos,” he mentioned. “These days, the majority of boxers here are in the amateur ranks and we decided to bring boxing back.”

The “we” Forbes referred to is his promotional partner and fiancée, Christina Lunzman. “She wanted to get into the business as a boxing promoter and we met three years ago through a few friends,” he beamed. “We ended up talking for such a long time and it’s funny that two of my uncles are ordained ministers who’ve been trying to marry us!”

A proud father of three, Steve is beyond grateful for the life the fighting science has given him in addition to the opportunities it has presented. “This has been such a fun journey,” he said in closing. “I’ve long been hoping to bring boxing back here and to help lots of the other guys. I’m so happy that the city as well as state can come watch this time.”

Follow Marc Livitz on Twitter at https://twitter.com/fightawrita