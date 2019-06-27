The late Emanuel Steward would have been begging for the opportunity to work with him.

Professional record: 27-1-1 (23 KOs)

Amateur record: 51-4

Nationality: Canadian

Age: 23

Weight class: Middleweight

Height: 6 feet

Reach: 80 inches

Last fight: Vitalii Kopylenko (points W)

The Super Welterweight division is a bit like hot potato right now. Ali defeats Cotto, then loses to Munguia. Hurd beats Harrison, but then Harrison defeats Charlo. Charlo beats Williams but then Williams beats Hurd. There appears to be some form of round robin going on.

Now whilst it’s difficult to know who is the best, it’s fantastic to see the top guys fighting one another. One of the boxers I was looking to upset the apple cart at 154 pounds was Steven Butler but he no longer fights at that weight.

Butler is not among the most talented prospects in the world, but he is arguably one of the most experienced. At 23 he has already had 29 professional fights and his record stands at 27-1-1. He also has an impressive amateur record with 51 wins and only 4 losses.

The Canadian has been a professional for over 5 years and he is extremely active, fighting 5 times in 2018, and once already this year. With the amount of experience he has at such a young age he has an opportunity to reach the top level.

With all that said, Butler has many attributes he needs to improve. Probably the most alarming issue with Butler is his defense. The kid has so many holes, it’s difficult to know where to start. Firstly, for someone with his height and size you would expect his footwork to be much better.

Butler tends to fight off the back foot, but most of the time he is dragging his feet across the floor instead of being on his toes. This means he is slow across the ground and he doesn’t give a great amount of lateral movement.

If he can get more bounce in his feet, he will be much quicker across the ground and it will be harder for his opponents to cut off the ring. Which brings me to my next point. His understanding of distance is terrible.

He has a tremendous eye—he sees most of the punches coming at him, but tends to keep his head in the same place instead of slipping because he thinks he is already out of range. More often than not he gets hit because his head doesn’t move.

This was one of the main reasons why he struggled in the Brandon Cook fight, which is his only professional loss. In the Cook fight, you could see that Butler was extremely green but you would have expected to see some improvements defensively since then, but he continues to make the same mistakes.

Whilst Steven Butler is a great prospect, if he doesn’t change his trainer it’s difficult to see him going any further. Defensively there is so much more he can give, but it appears his progress has stalled.

One can tell that the coaches he has right now don’t have him on the right training regimen. Someone like Otis Pimpleton or Brendan Ingle will get him on his toes and begin using his range much more.

If it wasn’t for his intelligence in his last fight against Kopylenko, he would have gotten knocked out. In that fight it looked as if he was steering the ship by himself, but his boxing brain saved him from suffering his 2nd defeat.

This kid’s ability to access and understand a situation is second to none. It is difficult to find someone that young have his level of understanding. It’s rare to see a fighter get hurt and show off so many veteran moves and survival skills, whilst staying so calm. It’s absolutely remarkable!

Steven Butler tends to rely on his right hand and for good reason. In 29 fights he has won 23 by knockout. His punch power is real and because of his height and range, he is able to get leverage and weight behind his shots.

“Bang Bang” Butler can definitely crack. But his jab is the table setter. He throws a very lazy wide jab to get his opponent coming forward and lands a perfect straight right hand, catching them on the way in.

Whilst it’s a hell of a trick, it would be great to see him add some variety to the jab. Much of the time he is pretty square throwing the shot so if he stands more side on, he will get much more extension and power behind it.

His reach is listed at 80 inches, yet it’s very difficult to tell exactly how long his arms are because of how he stands, but he definitely has a massive wingspan. But putting it into perspective, that would mean his reach is just 3 inches shorter than Deontay Wilder’s.

Bearing this in mind, it is criminal for his coaches not to get him using his size and range. You don’t see fighters like Wilder and Fury fighting in the pocket. But he is more than handy up close, and that’s solely down to his physical strength. The kid hasn’t fully grown and he can still manhandle fully grown men in clinches.

Despite the strengths he possesses, his greatest attribute is his intelligence and experience. Someone that young shouldn’t have that level of understanding. Emanuel Steward would have been begging for the opportunity to work with him.

The foundation has been laid and because of how smart he is already, he would be a coach’s dream. If you haven’t already, go and watch him versus Kopylenko, especially the 8th round. Butler’s intelligence and calm is frighteningly fantastic. At times you have to wonder if he is the age he is listed.

Watching Steven Butler is like watching a young Thomas Hearns. His power, range and size are similar to the Hitman and if anything, he is probably physically stronger than Hearns on the inside.

It’s difficult to know exactly where the prospect will end up, but with a good coach who can iron out some of those flaws, matched with a change in his approach he could be one of the best fighters in this era.