Fonfara’s game plan, whatever it might have been, got punched right out of his head.

One can’t complain about Stevenson’s performance. He has to be one of the best one-handed fighters in boxing today…

Saturday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, in a fight televised live on Showtime Championship Boxing, WBC light heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson (29-1, 24 KOs), the knockout artist from Blainville, Quebec, Canada, by way of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, successfully defended his title by stopping Andrzej Fonfara (29-5, 17 KOs), from Chicago, Illinois, by way of Warsaw, Poland, 28 seconds into round two in the second of their two fights.

Their first fight was competitive. The rematch was not.

Fighting out of the blue corner and wearing Kronk gold, Stevenson entered the ring wanting revenge. He landed a clubbing left hand halfway into the opening round that stunned the challenger. Stevenson was too fast, too strong, and already landing at will. A left to the temple dropped Fonfara as the round was drawing to a close. He was saved by the bell.

Fonfara, fighting out of the red corner in blue trunks with green trim, did no better in the second round than in the first. At the bell rang to start round two, Stevenson resumed landing straight lefts. Fonfara was done. His trainer Virgil Hunter climbed onto the ring apron and waved the fight off.

“There was no need to continue,” said Hunter after the bout. “He was hurt in the first round. He survived, but even when he came back to the corner he wasn’t all the way there. I told him in the second round, ‘Don’t even throw a punch. Just defend yourself until you get back.’ These things happen. I thought he was doing quite well until he fell in and got caught with a punch.”

To call the anticlimactic is an understatement. One can’t complain about Stevenson’s performance. He has to be one of the best one-handed fighters in boxing today. But Fonfara got whooped, plain and simple. Despite having a new trainer, a new attitude and bag of tracks, Fonfara’s game plan, whatever it might have been, got punched right out of his head.

“He got me in the [first] round with a punch,” Fonfara said. “That changed everything. I tried to punch him with a right overhand, and he got me I think with his left hook. After that, I was not the same.”