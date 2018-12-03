Adonis Stevenson's condition has improved from critical to stable. (Jacques Boissinot/CP)

“The state of Adonis has gone from critical towards stable from yesterday to today which is relatively good news…”

Former WBC light heavyweight world champion Adonis “Superman” Stevenson’s condition has improved from critical to stable, as announced by Stevenson’s promoter, Yvon Michel of GYM Promotions.

Michel stated on social media, “The state of Adonis has gone from critical towards stable from yesterday to today which is relatively good news. He is in controlled sedation to facilitate his recuperation.

“His family, his wife Simone and Groupe Yvon Michel would like to thank the many people who have taken the time to send comforting messages. New information will be published as we get it. No other comments still be made until then.”

Stevenson, 41, was hospitalized in critical condition following his knockout loss Saturday night to Oleksandr Gvozdyk in the 11th round. Adonis held the world title for five and a half years, defending it successfully nine times before this bout.