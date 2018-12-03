Stevenson in Stable Condition

By Caryn A. Tate on December 3, 2018
Stevenson in Stable Condition
Adonis Stevenson's condition has improved from critical to stable. (Jacques Boissinot/CP)

“The state of Adonis has gone from critical towards stable from yesterday to today which is relatively good news…”

Former WBC light heavyweight world champion Adonis “Superman” Stevenson’s condition has improved from critical to stable, as announced by Stevenson’s promoter, Yvon Michel of GYM Promotions.

Michel stated on social media, “The state of Adonis has gone from critical towards stable from yesterday to today which is relatively good news. He is in controlled sedation to facilitate his recuperation.

“His family, his wife Simone and Groupe Yvon Michel would like to thank the many people who have taken the time to send comforting messages. New information will be published as we get it. No other comments still be made until then.”

Stevenson, 41, was hospitalized in critical condition following his knockout loss Saturday night to Oleksandr Gvozdyk in the 11th round. Adonis held the world title for five and a half years, defending it successfully nine times before this bout.

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: Adonis Stevenson Yvon Michel gym promotionsl oleksandr gvozdyk caryn a. tate

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Adonis Stevenson

Origin Port au Prince Haiti
Date of Birth(Age) 1977.09.22 (41)
Rated at Light Heavyweight
W-L-D W26+L1+D0=27
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 77 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.04.04 Sakio Bika 32-6-3 W(UD) 12/12
2014.12.19 Dmitry Sukhotsky 22-2-0 W(KO) 5/12
2014.05.24 Andrzej Fonfara 25-2-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.11.30 Tony Bellew 20-1-1 W(TKO) 6/12
2013.09.28 Tavoris Cloud 24-1-0 W(RTD) 7/12
2013.06.08 Chad Dawson 31-2-0 W(KO) 1/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record