Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Pete Ranzany

By Boxing News on August 11, 2018
Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Pete Ranzany
Ranzany was 45-3-1. Ray Leonard was 23-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On August 12, 1979 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, NABF welterweight champion Pete Ranzany, from Sacramento, California, defended his title against up-and-coming Sugar Leonard, from Wilmington, North Carolina. Ranzany was 45-3-1 coming in. Leonard was undefeated at 23-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Sugar Ray Leonard vs Pete Ranzany 24th of 40 Aug. 1979



Tags: Sugar Leonard Pete Ranzany August 12th 1979 history

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Sugar Ray Leonard

  • Pete Ranzany

Real Name Ray Charles Leonard
Origin Wilmington North Carolina USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1956.05.17 (62)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W36+L3+D1=40
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Reach 74 inches
Trainer Angelo Dundee

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1997.03.01 Hector Camacho 62-3-1 L(TKO) 5/12
1991.02.09 Terry Norris 26-3-0 L(UD) 12/12
1989.12.07 Roberto Duran 84-7-0 W(UD) 12/12
1989.06.12 Thomas Hearns 46-3-0 D(PTS) 12/12
1988.11.07 Donny Lalonde 31-2-0 W(TKO) 9/12
1987.04.06 Marvin Hagler 62-2-2 W(SD) 12/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record