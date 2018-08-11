Ranzany was 45-3-1. Ray Leonard was 23-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On August 12, 1979 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, NABF welterweight champion Pete Ranzany, from Sacramento, California, defended his title against up-and-coming Sugar Leonard, from Wilmington, North Carolina. Ranzany was 45-3-1 coming in. Leonard was undefeated at 23-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…