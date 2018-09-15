Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Thomas Hearns

By Boxing News on September 15, 2018
On September 16, 1981 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, the great Sugar Ray Leonard first met the great Thomas Hearns. Hearns was the WBA welterweight champion, having won the title a year earlier from Pipino Cuevas. Leonard was the WBC champ, having won his title from Wilfred Benitez in 1979. Expectations were sky high for this bout. Leonard was 30-1, his single loss coming from the Hands of Stone Roberto Duran. Hearns was undefeated at 32-0 and about as good they get. Check out Ring Magazine’s Fight of the Year for 1981. Where else can you hear Angelo Dundee say, “You’re blowing it son. You’re blowing it…”

Sugar Ray Leonard vs Thomas Hearns l - [1/6]



Sugar Ray Leonard vs Thomas Hearns l - [2/6]



Sugar Ray Leonard vs Thomas Hearns l - [3/6]



Sugar Ray Leonard vs Thomas Hearns l - [4/6]



Sugar Ray Leonard vs Thomas Hearns l - [5/6]



Sugar Ray Leonard vs Thomas Hearns l - [6/6]



Real Name Ray Charles Leonard
Origin Wilmington North Carolina USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1956.05.17 (62)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W36+L3+D1=40
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Reach 74 inches
Trainer Angelo Dundee

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1997.03.01 Hector Camacho 62-3-1 L(TKO) 5/12
1991.02.09 Terry Norris 26-3-0 L(UD) 12/12
1989.12.07 Roberto Duran 84-7-0 W(UD) 12/12
1989.06.12 Thomas Hearns 46-3-0 D(PTS) 12/12
1988.11.07 Donny Lalonde 31-2-0 W(TKO) 9/12
1987.04.06 Marvin Hagler 62-2-2 W(SD) 12/12

