On September 16, 1981 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, the great Sugar Ray Leonard first met the great Thomas Hearns. Hearns was the WBA welterweight champion, having won the title a year earlier from Pipino Cuevas. Leonard was the WBC champ, having won his title from Wilfred Benitez in 1979. Expectations were sky high for this bout. Leonard was 30-1, his single loss coming from the Hands of Stone Roberto Duran. Hearns was undefeated at 32-0 and about as good they get. Check out Ring Magazine’s Fight of the Year for 1981. Where else can you hear Angelo Dundee say, “You’re blowing it son. You’re blowing it…”