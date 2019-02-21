Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Wilfred Benitez

By Boxing News on February 21, 2019
Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Wilfred Benitez
Both men's best years were ahead of them, and both fighters were undefeated going in.

“I don’t wreck men’s bodies, I wreck their minds.”—Sugar Ray Leonard

Sugar Ray Leonard met Wildred Benitez on Nov. 30, 1979, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Benitez, aka El Radar, was defending the WBC welterweight title he won 10 months earlier from Carlos Palomino. Both fighters’ best years were ahead of them, and both fighters were undefeated going in. Leonard was an immaculate 25-0. Benitez’s record stood at 38-0-1. This is a legendary fight between two Hall of Fame fighters. Check it out and you’ll understand why…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Sugar Ray Leonard vs Wilfred Benitez - Legends of the ring [FULL FIGHT]



Tags: Sugar Ray Leonard Wilfred Benitez

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Sugar Ray Leonard

  • Wilfred Benitez

Real Name Ray Charles Leonard
Origin Wilmington North Carolina USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1956.05.17 (63)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W36+L3+D1=40
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Reach 74 inches
Trainer Angelo Dundee

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1997.03.01 Hector Camacho 62-3-1 L(TKO) 5/12
1991.02.09 Terry Norris 26-3-0 L(UD) 12/12
1989.12.07 Roberto Duran 84-7-0 W(UD) 12/12
1989.06.12 Thomas Hearns 46-3-0 D(PTS) 12/12
1988.11.07 Donny Lalonde 31-2-0 W(TKO) 9/12
1987.04.06 Marvin Hagler 62-2-2 W(SD) 12/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record