Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Wilfred Benitez

Both men's best years were ahead of them, and both fighters were undefeated going in.



“I don’t wreck men’s bodies, I wreck their minds.”—Sugar Ray Leonard Sugar Ray Leonard met Wildred Benitez on Nov. 30, 1979, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Benitez, aka El Radar, was defending the WBC welterweight title he won 10 months earlier from Carlos Palomino. Both fighters’ best years were ahead of them, and both fighters were undefeated going in. Leonard was an immaculate 25-0. Benitez’s record stood at 38-0-1. This is a legendary fight between two Hall of Fame fighters. Check it out and you’ll understand why…

