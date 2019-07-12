Sugar Ray Robinson Documentary

Sugar Ray Robinson Robinson is the consenses greatest pound-for-pound of all time.



There have been scores of great fighters in boxing history, but there was only one Sugar Ray Robinson. Born Walker Smith Jr. on May 3, 1921, Robinson is the consenses greatest boxer of all time. He was 85–0 as an amateur, and turned professional in 1940 at the age of 19. By 1951 had a professional record of 128–1–2 with 84 knockouts. Robinson was welterweight champion from 1946 to 1951, and won the world middleweight title the same year. Robinson fought legends Jake LaMotta, Carmen Basilio, Gene Fullmer, Carl “Bobo” Olson, Henry Armstrong, Rocky Graziano, and Kid Gavilan. He had 200 pro bouts in a career lasted a quarter century…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Sugar Ray Robinson: The Bright Lights and Dark Shadows of a Champion - [1/6]





Sugar Ray Robinson: The Bright Lights and Dark Shadows of a Champion - [2/6]





Sugar Ray Robinson: The Bright Lights and Dark Shadows of a Champion - [3/6]





Sugar Ray Robinson: The Bright Lights and Dark Shadows of a Champion - [4/6]





Sugar Ray Robinson: The Bright Lights and Dark Shadows of a Champion - [5/6]



