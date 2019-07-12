Sugar Ray Robinson Documentary

By Boxing News on July 12, 2019
Sugar Ray Robinson Documentary
Sugar Ray Robinson Robinson is the consenses greatest pound-for-pound of all time.

There have been scores of great fighters in boxing history, but there was only one Sugar Ray Robinson. Born Walker Smith Jr. on May 3, 1921, Robinson is the consenses greatest boxer of all time. He was 85–0 as an amateur, and turned professional in 1940 at the age of 19. By 1951 had a professional record of 128–1–2 with 84 knockouts. Robinson was welterweight champion from 1946 to 1951, and won the world middleweight title the same year. Robinson fought legends Jake LaMotta, Carmen Basilio, Gene Fullmer, Carl “Bobo” Olson, Henry Armstrong, Rocky Graziano, and Kid Gavilan. He had 200 pro bouts in a career lasted a quarter century…

Sugar Ray Robinson: The Bright Lights and Dark Shadows of a Champion - [1/6]



Sugar Ray Robinson: The Bright Lights and Dark Shadows of a Champion - [2/6]



Sugar Ray Robinson: The Bright Lights and Dark Shadows of a Champion - [3/6]



Sugar Ray Robinson: The Bright Lights and Dark Shadows of a Champion - [4/6]



Sugar Ray Robinson: The Bright Lights and Dark Shadows of a Champion - [5/6]



Sugar Ray Robinson: The Bright Lights and Dark Shadows of a Champion - [6/6]



Fighter's Info

  • Sugar Ray Robinson

Real Name Walker Smith Jr.
Origin Ailey, Georgia, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1921.05.03 
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W173+L19+D6=200
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 73 inches
Trainer Soldier Jones, Harry Wiley

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1965.11.10 Joey Archer 44-1-0 L(UD) 10/10
1965.10.20 Rudolph Bent 39-41-4 W(KO) 3/10
1965.10.01 Peter Schmidt 22-25-7 W(UD) 10/10
1965.09.23 Harvey McCullough 7-26-2 W(UD) 10/10
1965.09.15 Neil Morrison 3-3-1 NC(NC) 2/10
1965.08.10 Stan Harrington 57-16-1 L(UD) 10/10

