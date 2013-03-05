Robinson was not only fighting Joey Maxim in Yankee Stadium. He was also fighting God.

The date was June 25, 1952. The place was Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The fight was between light heavyweight champion Joey Maxim and middleweight champion Sugar Ray Robinson. The nonpareil Robinson was the long reigning welterweight champion who first moved up in weight to win the middleweight title from Jake LaMotta in Jan. 1950. But Sugar Ray was always looking for higher mountains to climb and Mt. Maxim was the next summit. Unfortunately, the heat in the ring in Yankee Stadium that night reached 104 degrees. The referee, Ruby Goldstein, was overcome by the blistering furnace and had to be replaced by Ray Miller. Robinson last longer than Goldstein. But he was not only fighting Joey Maxim in Yankee Stadium. He was also fighting God…