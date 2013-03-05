Sugar Ray Robinson vs. Joey Maxim
By Boxing News on June 14, 2019
Robinson was not only fighting Joey Maxim in Yankee Stadium. He was also fighting God.
The date was June 25, 1952. The place was Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The fight was between light heavyweight champion Joey Maxim and middleweight champion Sugar Ray Robinson. The nonpareil Robinson was the long reigning welterweight champion who first moved up in weight to win the middleweight title from Jake LaMotta in Jan. 1950. But Sugar Ray was always looking for higher mountains to climb and Mt. Maxim was the next summit. Unfortunately, the heat in the ring in Yankee Stadium that night reached 104 degrees. The referee, Ruby Goldstein, was overcome by the blistering furnace and had to be replaced by Ray Miller. Robinson last longer than Goldstein. But he was not only fighting Joey Maxim in Yankee Stadium. He was also fighting God…
Dustin Camp 03:21pm, 07/13/2017
Did Joey Maxim take home Ray’s middleweight title after this fight? Or was Ray’s middleweight title not on the line, just Maxim’s Light Heavyweight title..? I know Robinson retired in December 1952, and I believe I read that he relinquished his middleweight belt at that time, but I can’t be sure…
Dan 12:55am, 05/03/2013
How much did Robinson weigh for this fight with Maxim?
Eric 05:10pm, 03/29/2013
After Floyd Patterson took the heavyweight crown there was some talk of matching Robinson with Floyd. Not as ridiculous as it sounds when you consider Patterson probably would weigh about the same as Maxim did when Maxim fought Robinson. Patterson would weigh around 182-184lbs for many of his early title fights which is certainly close to what a light heavy would weigh we he enters the ring. And Maxim was taller at 6’1” than the 5’11”-6’ Patterson who was not much taller than Robinson.