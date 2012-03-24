It was a bout between two greats that no one expected Rocky to win. And they were right.

Few fighters looked good fighting Sugar Ray Robinson. The consensus greatest pound-for-pound fighter of all time was a gift from the boxing gods. He had power, moved like dream, and embodied the sweet science at its most profound. Sugar Ray fought Rocky Graziano, the rugged slugger from New York’s Lower East Side, on April 16, 1952, at Chicago Stadium for the World Middleweight Title. Robinson was 130-2-2 going in. Graziano’s record was 67-8-6. It was a bout between two greats that no one expected Rocky to win. This was one of times they were right…