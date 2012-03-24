Sugar Ray Robinson vs. Rocky Graziano
By Boxing News on February 14, 2019
It was a bout between two greats that no one expected Rocky to win. And they were right.
Few fighters looked good fighting Sugar Ray Robinson. The consensus greatest pound-for-pound fighter of all time was a gift from the boxing gods. He had power, moved like dream, and embodied the sweet science at its most profound. Sugar Ray fought Rocky Graziano, the rugged slugger from New York’s Lower East Side, on April 16, 1952, at Chicago Stadium for the World Middleweight Title. Robinson was 130-2-2 going in. Graziano’s record was 67-8-6. It was a bout between two greats that no one expected Rocky to win. This was one of times they were right…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
The Fight Film Collector 06:57pm, 06/03/2013
Jim, During my first year of college in the 70s, our dorm RC was from Chicago, and one day we ended talking about boxing. It turned out that he and his neighborhood buddies use to work out at a boxing gym with a guy, “who was a champ or something . . . Zale.” I couldn’t believe he didn’t know who Tony Zale was. Anyway, I asked him if Zale was a good coach. “Oh yeah, if you f’d around, the old guy would kill ya.”
Jim Crue 03:38am, 03/24/2012
thanks for another wonderful story. I was a huge fan of Rocky. Younger folks have no idea the excitement he generated. Fans packed Stillmans gym just to see him spar. I was fortunate enough to know the great Tony Zale in the 1970’s when he worked for the Chicago Park District teaching boxing. We talked about many of his fights and he told me getting hit by Rocky’s right hand was like getting hit with a bolt of lightening.
Rocky’s story is well documented. Compare him to today’s fighters who come from similar situations. Rocky fought to get out of the ghetto and while he kept his lower East side friends he made himself into a good citizen. No domestic abuse charges, no bullying , no violence. He was a gentleman.
And Robinson, he was in a class by himself as a fighter. Amazing!!!