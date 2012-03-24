Sugar Ray Robinson vs. Rocky Graziano

By Boxing News on February 14, 2019
Sugar Ray Robinson vs. Rocky Graziano
It was a bout between two greats that no one expected Rocky to win. And they were right.

Few fighters looked good fighting Sugar Ray Robinson. The consensus greatest pound-for-pound fighter of all time was a gift from the boxing gods. He had power, moved like dream, and embodied the sweet science at its most profound. Sugar Ray fought Rocky Graziano, the rugged slugger from New York’s Lower East Side, on April 16, 1952, at Chicago Stadium for the World Middleweight Title. Robinson was 130-2-2 going in. Graziano’s record was 67-8-6. It was a bout between two greats that no one expected Rocky to win. This was one of times they were right…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Sugar Ray Robinson vs Rocky Graziano



Tags: Sugar Ray Robinson Rocky Graziano

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. The Fight Film Collector 06:57pm, 06/03/2013

    Jim, During my first year of college in the 70s, our dorm RC was from Chicago, and one day we ended talking about boxing.  It turned out that he and his neighborhood buddies use to work out at a boxing gym with a guy, “who was a champ or something . . . Zale.”  I couldn’t believe he didn’t know who Tony Zale was.  Anyway, I asked him if Zale was a good coach.  “Oh yeah, if you f’d around, the old guy would kill ya.”

  2. Jim Crue 03:38am, 03/24/2012

    thanks for another wonderful story. I was a huge fan of Rocky. Younger folks have no idea the excitement he generated. Fans packed Stillmans gym just to see him spar. I was fortunate enough to know the great Tony Zale in the 1970’s when he worked for the Chicago Park District teaching boxing. We talked about many of his fights and he told me getting hit by Rocky’s right hand was like getting hit with a bolt of lightening.
    Rocky’s story is well documented. Compare him to today’s fighters who come from similar situations. Rocky fought to get out of the ghetto and while he kept his lower East side friends he made himself into a good citizen. No domestic abuse charges, no bullying , no violence. He was a gentleman.
    And Robinson, he was in a class by himself as a fighter. Amazing!!!

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Sugar Ray Robinson

  • Rocky Graziano

Real Name Walker Smith Jr.
Origin Ailey, Georgia, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1921.05.03 
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W173+L19+D6=200
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 73 inches
Trainer Soldier Jones, Harry Wiley

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1965.11.10 Joey Archer 44-1-0 L(UD) 10/10
1965.10.20 Rudolph Bent 39-41-4 W(KO) 3/10
1965.10.01 Peter Schmidt 22-25-7 W(UD) 10/10
1965.09.23 Harvey McCullough 7-26-2 W(UD) 10/10
1965.09.15 Neil Morrison 3-3-1 NC(NC) 2/10
1965.08.10 Stan Harrington 57-16-1 L(UD) 10/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record