On December 9, 1955 at Chicago Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, middleweight champion Sugar Ray Robinson, originally from Ailey, Georgia, fought Bobo Olson, from Honolulu, Hawaii. This was third fight between these two men. Their first fight was for the middleweight championship of Pennsylvania in Dec. 1950, a 12th round KO for Robinson. Their second fight was in March 1953 for the world middleweight title, which Robinson won by decision. Going into the third fight, the supreme Robinson was 136-4-2, Olson was 71-7, and bout was scheduled for 15 rounds…