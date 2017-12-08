Sugar Ray Robinson vs. Bobo Olson III

By Boxing News on December 8, 2017
Sugar Ray Robinson vs. Bobo Olson III
Going into the third fight, the supreme Robinson was 136-4-2 and Bobo Olson was 71-7.

On December 9, 1955 at Chicago Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, middleweight champion Sugar Ray Robinson, originally from Ailey, Georgia, fought Bobo Olson, from Honolulu, Hawaii. This was third fight between these two men. Their first fight was for the middleweight championship of Pennsylvania in Dec. 1950, a 12th round KO for Robinson. Their second fight was in March 1953 for the world middleweight title, which Robinson won by decision. Going into the third fight, the supreme Robinson was 136-4-2, Olson was 71-7, and bout was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Sugar Ray Robinson vs Carl Olson III



Tags: Sugar Ray Robinson Bobo Olson December 9th 1955 history

Fighter's Info

  • Sugar Ray Robinson

  • Bobo Olson

Real Name Walker Smith Jr.
Origin Ailey, Georgia, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1921.05.03 
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W173+L19+D6=200
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 73 inches
Trainer Soldier Jones, Harry Wiley

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1965.11.10 Joey Archer 44-1-0 L(UD) 10/10
1965.10.20 Rudolph Bent 39-41-4 W(KO) 3/10
1965.10.01 Peter Schmidt 22-25-7 W(UD) 10/10
1965.09.23 Harvey McCullough 7-26-2 W(UD) 10/10
1965.09.15 Neil Morrison 3-3-1 NC(NC) 2/10
1965.08.10 Stan Harrington 57-16-1 L(UD) 10/10

