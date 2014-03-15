On March 13, 1952 at the Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California, Sugar Ray Robinson, from Harlem by way of Ailey, Georgia, fought Bobo Olson, from Honolulu, Hawaii, in the second of their four fights. Their first bout was in Oct. 1950 and Sugar Ray won it by 12th round knockout. The rematch was for the world middleweight title. Robinson was 129-2-2 coming in. Olson was 48-5. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment