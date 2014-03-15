Sugar Ray Robinson vs. Bobo Olson II
By Boxing News on March 12, 2017
The Robinson-Olson rematch was fought at the Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California.
On March 13, 1952 at the Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California, Sugar Ray Robinson, from Harlem by way of Ailey, Georgia, fought Bobo Olson, from Honolulu, Hawaii, in the second of their four fights. Their first bout was in Oct. 1950 and Sugar Ray won it by 12th round knockout. The rematch was for the world middleweight title. Robinson was 129-2-2 coming in. Olson was 48-5. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…
Swans 10:15am, 03/12/2015
Yes he is dude. Get over it.
DaUnKnown Comic 02:58pm, 03/15/2014
He could fight guys 3 or 4 or even 6 times. But he wouldn’t fight Charley Burley once. But he’s the greatest right?