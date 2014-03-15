Sugar Ray Robinson vs. Bobo Olson II

By Boxing News on March 12, 2017
Sugar Ray Robinson vs. Bobo Olson II
The Robinson-Olson rematch was fought at the Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California.

On March 13, 1952 at the Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California, Sugar Ray Robinson, from Harlem by way of Ailey, Georgia, fought Bobo Olson, from Honolulu, Hawaii, in the second of their four fights. Their first bout was in Oct. 1950 and Sugar Ray won it by 12th round knockout. The rematch was for the world middleweight title. Robinson was 129-2-2 coming in. Olson was 48-5. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Sugar Ray Robinson vs Carl 'Bobo' Olson II



Tags: Sugar Ray Robinson Bobo Olson March 13th 1952 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Swans 10:15am, 03/12/2015

    Yes he is dude. Get over it.

  2. DaUnKnown Comic 02:58pm, 03/15/2014

    He could fight guys 3 or 4 or even 6 times. But he wouldn’t fight Charley Burley once.  But he’s the greatest right?

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Sugar Ray Robinson

  • Bobo Olson

Real Name Walker Smith Jr.
Origin Ailey, Georgia, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1921.05.03 
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W173+L19+D6=200
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 73 inches
Trainer Soldier Jones, Harry Wiley

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1965.11.10 Joey Archer 44-1-0 L(UD) 10/10
1965.10.20 Rudolph Bent 39-41-4 W(KO) 3/10
1965.10.01 Peter Schmidt 22-25-7 W(UD) 10/10
1965.09.23 Harvey McCullough 7-26-2 W(UD) 10/10
1965.09.15 Neil Morrison 3-3-1 NC(NC) 2/10
1965.08.10 Stan Harrington 57-16-1 L(UD) 10/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record