By Boxing News on December 2, 2017
Sugar Ray Robinson vs. Gene Fullmer III
Robinson met Gene Fullmer for his middleweight title, in the third of their four fights.

On December 3, 1960 at the Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sugar Ray Robinson, from Harlem by way of Ailey, Georgia, met Gene Fullmer, from West Jordan, Utah, for Fullmer’s NBA middleweight title, in the third of their four fights. Their first fight was on Jan. 2, 1957 for the World Middleweight Title. Fullmer won a unanimous decision over 15 rounds. Their rematch was held four months later, and Robinson won it in round five with a left hook heard ‘round the world. Going into the rubber match, Sugar Ray was 143-8-2. Fullmer was 52-4-1. These guys knew how to take it and dish it out…

Sugar Ray Robinson vs Gene Fullmer III Part 1



Sugar Ray Robinson vs Gene Fullmer III Part 2



Sugar Ray Robinson vs Gene Fullmer III Part 3



Sugar Ray Robinson vs Gene Fullmer III Part 4



Sugar Ray Robinson vs Gene Fullmer III Part 5



Fighter's Info

  • Sugar Ray Robinson

  • Gene Fullmer

Real Name Walker Smith Jr.
Origin Ailey, Georgia, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1921.05.03 
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W173+L19+D6=200
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 73 inches
Trainer Soldier Jones, Harry Wiley

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1965.11.10 Joey Archer 44-1-0 L(UD) 10/10
1965.10.20 Rudolph Bent 39-41-4 W(KO) 3/10
1965.10.01 Peter Schmidt 22-25-7 W(UD) 10/10
1965.09.23 Harvey McCullough 7-26-2 W(UD) 10/10
1965.09.15 Neil Morrison 3-3-1 NC(NC) 2/10
1965.08.10 Stan Harrington 57-16-1 L(UD) 10/10

