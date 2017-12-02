Robinson met Gene Fullmer for his middleweight title, in the third of their four fights.

On December 3, 1960 at the Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sugar Ray Robinson, from Harlem by way of Ailey, Georgia, met Gene Fullmer, from West Jordan, Utah, for Fullmer’s NBA middleweight title, in the third of their four fights. Their first fight was on Jan. 2, 1957 for the World Middleweight Title. Fullmer won a unanimous decision over 15 rounds. Their rematch was held four months later, and Robinson won it in round five with a left hook heard ‘round the world. Going into the rubber match, Sugar Ray was 143-8-2. Fullmer was 52-4-1. These guys knew how to take it and dish it out…