Sugar Ray Robinson vs. Jake LaMotta 6
By Boxing News on February 13, 2017
Sugar Ray was 120-1-2. LaMotta was 78-14-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.
On February 14, 1951 at Chicago Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, Sugar Ray Robinson, from Harlem via Ailey, Georgia, fought Jake LaMotta, from Bronx, New York, for the sixth and final time. Their first fight was in Oct. 1942 and Robbie won four of the five contests. Going into this bout, Sugar Ray was 120-1-2. The Bronx Bull was 78-14-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
Jim Crue 07:14am, 02/14/2014
thanks for posting this. Two great fighters.
Too bad it’s not the version that Ted Husing called at the time. I cannot listen to gabby, shrill Bob Sheridan. The original is on youtube I think. Husings call is a work of art.
nicolas 07:48pm, 02/15/2013
I think that LaMotta claimed that he had difficulties making the weight and that he could barely hold his arms up in the fight, hence in a strange way the picture above. Though Robinson was also hitting him with hard shots to the ribs. Who would have thought though, that of all the fighters back then, Jake LaMotta, over 90 yrs old would still be alive today. Even his beautiful wife Vicky passed away, and of course he tragically lost a son in an airline crash. I really think that why he still lives on, and many of his contemporaries have not was the movie, based on the book that I read as a young teenager in 1971 or about that time. If one can get the Raging Bull DVD with the many commentaries on it, I highly recommend his commentary, with help I believe from his nephew. It is much more interesting than any of the other commentaries on the DVD.