On February 14, 1951 at Chicago Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, Sugar Ray Robinson, from Harlem via Ailey, Georgia, fought Jake LaMotta, from Bronx, New York, for the sixth and final time. Their first fight was in Oct. 1942 and Robbie won four of the five contests. Going into this bout, Sugar Ray was 120-1-2. The Bronx Bull was 78-14-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

