On September 12, 1951 at the Polo Grounds in New York City, Sugar Ray Robinson, from Harlem via Ailey, Georgia, fought a rematch with Randy Turpin, aka The Leamington Licker, from Leamington, Warwickshire, United Kingdom. Robinson lost the title he won from Jake LaMotta in February 1951 to Turpin two months earlier in London. Going in the rematch, Robinson was 128-2-2. Turpin was 41-2-1. Sugar Ray never liked losing and wanted revenge. When he fought Turpin a second time, he got what he wanted…

