Sugar Ray Robinson vs. Randy Turpin II
By Boxing News on September 11, 2018
Ray hated losing and wanted revenge. When he rematched Turpin, he got what he wanted.
On September 12, 1951 at the Polo Grounds in New York City, Sugar Ray Robinson, from Harlem via Ailey, Georgia, fought a rematch with Randy Turpin, aka The Leamington Licker, from Leamington, Warwickshire, United Kingdom. Robinson lost the title he won from Jake LaMotta in February 1951 to Turpin two months earlier in London. Going in the rematch, Robinson was 128-2-2. Turpin was 41-2-1. Sugar Ray never liked losing and wanted revenge. When he fought Turpin a second time, he got what he wanted…
nick 12:53pm, 09/16/2012
Robinson was very concerned that the referee was going to stop the fight because of a badly cut eye, and that Turpin would have kept the title on a tko. How might boxing at that time been different historically if Robinson had lost?