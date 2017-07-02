Ted Cheeseman stopped Matthew Ryan impressively in the third round. (Sky Sports)

Eddie Hearn put on a Summertime Brawl at the O2 Arena as part of his Next Gen series. It was an opportunity to see lots of young talents on one card. My favourite tweet of the night came when Elliot Worsell suggested “Sky Sports need a red button option that allows you to skip the first 10 fights of an Olympian’s pro career and get to the real shit.” In general that sums up my feelings on nights like these. I know the bouts are important but in general a prospect shows a very similar amount in his first and eighth fight. Or even if they show an ability to adapt and do something else, does it matter if they won’t be able to do it in bigger fights. All the highly regarded amateurs were heavy odds on today which sums up my issues with the card. I understand that these cards are on a whole a good thing but I would like to see a couple of fights be closer to 50-50 contests. There were some impressive performances though and the main event for a British title was an intriguing bout.

Frank Buglioni (20-2-1) retained his British Light Heavyweight title in an entertaining scrap with Ricky Summers (13-1). Buglioni dominated throughout the fight although Summers had moments it never looked like turning the tide. He took a unanimous decision, winning with scores of 118-111, 116-113 and 115-114. Summers was described by Anthony Joshua as a great boxer before the bout and when Buglioni came away from his aggressiveness, Summers looked the better boxer. Buglioni at his best is absolute hell to fight, he comes forward with an aggressive punch and is incredibly tough with a strong chin, but his defensive flaws make him fun to watch. If the Wise Guy wants to defend his British title again then either a Burton rematch or a scrap with Anthony Yarde are intriguing contests.

My favourite Rio GB prospect was Joshua Buatsi (1-0). Here he showed his power and accuracy to stop Carlos Mena (4-7) in round two. The body shots were vicious and he stayed nice and composed. We didn’t not get a chance to see his head movement and impressive reflexes but I am sure that will come for the London boy. The unanimous opinion, which I agree with, is he is a superstar. This fight for me, did not show anything to prove or disprove that.

Conor Benn (7-0) has never really impressed me as a prospect but he got the job done against Mike Cole (4-1-1). His opponent stepped up on one days notice and was finished with a concussive hook in round three after a straight right dropped him in the second. Benn still strikes me as an athlete, with incredible speed and power but his boxing still needs work. His footwork although quick is not the best and he is too hittable. The Mayweather comparison I saw on twitter actually made me laugh! Prospects like Ekow Essuman, Josh Kelly, Louis Adolphe and Chris Kongo have impressed me more. Maybe a veteran like Adil Anwar next?

Ted Cheeseman (9-0) stopped Matthew Ryan (14-2) impressively in the third round. The highly rated amateur out of Fisher ABC won the English Super Middleweight Title. He walked Ryan down with his aggressive style throwing sharp strong shots to the head and body while showing impressive head movement and reflexes. He was a six time national champion as an amateur and he can add this title to his collection. I wonder if Carson Jones would make sense as a good opponent for Cheeseman to really push the London man.

It was another first round win for Lawrence Okolie (4-0). He quickly hurt Russell Henshaw (7-6), with almost every punch seemingly doing damage. He dropped him with two body shots before the referee stepped in when Okolie wobbled him. It is going to take some crusierweight to take clean shots off the Londoner. The other incredible thing about Okolie is compared to even some boxers on this card he is a pretty raw novice with not many amateur bouts. His power is very impressive though and hopefully he steps up in class quickly.

Reece Bellotti (10-0) increased his knockout ratio to 90% when impressively stopping Jamie Speight (15-12) for the WBC International Silver Featherweight Title. Ian John Lewis stepped in, in the eighth round as Bellotti worked on the ropes. He set a fast pace and his accurate powerful shots begun to wear as the fight wore on. I have long been a Bellotti fan since his two ABA titles and have had heated arguments about whether he or Josh Pritchard is the greater prospect. Pritchard has had many injury setbacks but a future bout if he returns well would be a superb bout.

Isaac Chamberlain (8-0) took a step towards a potential Lawrence Okolie bout with a second round stoppage of Ryan Crawford (2-3-1) after some vicious uppercuts. The two boxers engaged in a heated dispute earlier this week and seems to be the route Eddie Hearn will go.

Danny Dignum (3-0) edged out Yailton Neves (1-9). The southpaw struggled to hit Neves throughout the fight although was given the win by a clear 40-36 margin. Danny Cassius Connor tweeted “40-36! That’s the problem with British boxing, draw all the way for me.”

Craig Richards (9-0) took his unbeaten streak to nine when defeating Rui Manuel Pavanito (5-8-1). The Portuguese boxer marched forward with a high guard but the body and straight shots of Richards were impressive. He took a 58-56 decision.