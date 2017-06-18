The co-feature spotlights Naoya Inoue (13-0) making his eagerly anticipated US debut.

Arguably the biggest card in boxing was announced for September 9th. Five of the top forty pound for pound fighters will compete on one night. All the bouts come in the super flyweight division, looking to prove itself as boxing’s finest.

The headliner comes as Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (43-4-1) looks to defend his WBC Super title against Roman Gonzalez (46-1). Rungvisai won the belt off Gonzalez in a fight of the year candidate earlier this year after knocking him down early. ‘Chocalito’ was widely considered the number one pound for pound boxer before the controversial defeat and a victory would see him propel himself back up the list. Gonzalez has claimed to be “ready to go back into battle and reclaim my WBC Super Flyweight Championship.”

Co-feature is Naoya Inoue (13-0) making his eagerly anticipated US debut, defending his WBO belt against Antonio Nieves (17-1-2). This looks to just be a fight to promote Inoue. Nieves lost last time out against Nikolai Potapov in a debatable decision and Inoue is a much scarier prospect. Inoue described the chance to fight in the United States as his “dream.”

To open the card will be a highly intriguing clash between former WBC Super Flyweight champion Carlos Cuadras (36-1-1) and former WBA and WBO Flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada (35-2). This will be an eliminator for the WBC title. Both men have been defeated by Roman Gonzalez but this is a superb clash in a 50/50 fight.