“If I was scared then I wouldn't be boxing. That's the reason why I picked this sport.”

On Saturday, August 4, in a fight televised live on HBO from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev (32-2-1, 28 KOs), the knockout artist from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, by way of Kopeysk, Russia, will defend his title against WBC Silver light heavyweight champion Eleider Alvarez (23-0, 11 KOs), from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, by way of Apartado, Colombia.

Kovalev fights with old-school frequency. He’s the favorite. He’s the champ. He’s the man until further notice. But Kovalev, however great, can be beaten. Andre Ward messed with his head. Alvarez, with nothing to lose and everything to gain, was paying attention all along and wants to make it happen again.

“This is a big challenge for me,” he said during a recent conference call. “This is something very big. Each time I usurp myself. I had a lot of fights that were against opponents that were not the same quality of Kovalev but I always give 100% in the ring. This is no different. I am going to give 100% and I will be at the top. When the challenge is bigger, I always perform better. If this is the biggest challenge of my career then I will be up to the task.”

Alvarez has wanted a piece of Kovalev forever.

“I think this is my biggest opportunity,” said Alvarez. “I waited for three years and a half for my chance. This is my biggest fight. I never let the past decide me. I’m gonna be ready for this. When I fought Isaac Chilemba, it was a do or die fight. When I fought Lucian Bute, it was the same thing. I had the same pressure when I fought Jean Pascal, so I am used to have the kind of fight that it’s a do or die.”

Do or die is a Kovalev specialty and he knows better than to take Alvarez for granted.

“I can say about Alvarez that I’m waiting for very interesting fight,” Kovalev said, “and I am sure that it’s gonna be not easy to fight Alvarez, because he is undefeated and he is a number one in WBC. Stevenson awarded him already like it two or three times and he’s the proof that he (Stevenson) is scared. But I’m not scared him and I’m interesting to fight him and get victory over him. Just get attention on August 4 and be ready.”

Kovalev has a not-so-secret weapon. He can turn out the lights. Alvarez was asked if that concerned him.

“If I was scared then I wouldn’t be boxing. That’s the reason why I picked this sport. Despite the fact that I haven’t faced any world champs in the fight in the past, I have faced guys who were power punchers so it’s not an issue for me.”

The fight between Sergey Kovalev and Eleider Alvarez will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing starting at 10:00 pm ET/PT.