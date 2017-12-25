The SuperFly 2 card has been announced and it has not reached the level of the first one.

The SuperFly 2 card has been announced and it has not reached the level of the first one, despite being a decent card. Two winners from the first card in Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (44-4-1) and Juan Francisco Estrada (36-2) will clash for the WBC Title. Rumors of Naoya Inoue, Kal Yafai and Jerwin Ancajas featuring on the card are all incorrect. Carlos Cuadras (36-2-1) who lost on the first card, will take on McWilliams Arroyo (16-3), coming off a loss to Roman Gonzalez. The veteran Brian Viloria (38-5) will take on Ukrainian prospect Artem Dalakian (15-0). Both of these fought lost at Flyweight and you wonder what weight they will come in at. Many expected to see all three champions on the card and possibly Roman Gonzalez as an opponent. Missing these names, the card will lack the star power and intrigue of the first.