IBF champion Donnie Nietes dominated Argentine Juan Carlos Reveco. (HBO Boxing)

Hopefully, the iconic landmark arena in Inglewood, California commonly known as The Forum will remain open for business for many more years to come. For a bit over fifty years and through several sponsorships and naming rights, the venue located at 3900 W. Manchester Boulevard has played host to more than a lifetime’s share of memorable moments. The Los Angeles Lakers held court, literally in the building for over thirty years and won six NBA championships as its tenants, four of which culminated on their home floor. In terms of boxing, several legendary names have made appearances in the ring at the “Fabulous Forum.”

Former welterweight champion Jose Napoles fought there, as did Ruben Olivares, Chucho Castillo, Vincente Saldivar, Bobby Chacon, Carlos Zarate, Alexis Arguello, Lupe Pintor and many others. Fight nights at the Forum were a monthly and at times weekly occurrence for the boxing fans in the Los Angeles area in the 1970’s and 80’s. Golden years, indeed. Times have done more than just change. The money moved in and it did so to the greatest degree. We don’t get the same type of treat at the fights and ticket prices often force many of us to simply stay home.

Part of the frustration often voiced by many is that an undercard paired with a high profile bout doesn’t deserve to be associated with a pay TV event. More the rule than the exception, the one-sided, poorly paired mismatches which precede the main event, for a lack of a better word, suck. The two largest boxing “megafights” of 2017 took place within just a few weeks of each other. Remember the undercard before Floyd Mayweather’s bout with Conor McGregor? What about the three bouts fight fans were made to sit through before Saul “Canelo” Alvarez clashed with Gennady “GGG” Golovkin? Exactly. Even the crickets had crickets.

Sometimes, the sight of an old-fashioned throwdown, whether live or in person, can really make our respective Saturday evenings worthwhile. “Superfly 2”, as it was coined was certainly no exception. Every now and again, it’s fun to be reminded just how much the little guys can entertain us. Basically, Saturday night’s telecast on HBO was one of the most satisfying cards the network has put forth in quite some time. The seven bout card at the Forum featured no weight class above 135 pounds. Of course, the majority of us didn’t get to see the four preceding contests prior to the HBO telecast, but the ones we did see were all quite easy on the eyes.

In the first contest, American audiences may have seen the best flyweight on the planet, Donnie Nietes (41-1-4, 23 KO’s) for the first time. The 35-year-old IBF champion from the Philippines dominated Argentine challenger Juan Carlos Reveco in ‘wire to wire’ fashion, yet it was the crushing, short right he delivered at the bell to end the sixth round that sealed the deal. Viewers may have had a difficult time seeing the replay of it due to referee Edward Hernandez’s frame blocking the action. In any case, the shot sent Reveco ‘spaghetti legging’ back to his corner.

About a minute into the seventh, a flurry of punches highlighted by a left hook to the chin sent “Coton” Reveco (39-4, 19 KO’s) to the canvas and even though he made it back to his feet, he looked like he’d been hit by a bus. Either that or the walking dead who flood the streets once they’ve been forced to leave the bars at around 2:15AM. That would be the only stoppage of the three-fight telecast, yet by no means did the excitement end there. His first bout in the United States could be one for him to forget, if he could only remember.

To make matters easy from here on out, let’s remind ourselves that the next two contests were fought very much in a ‘seven degrees of’ style of fashion, though less than seven steps are necessary. McWilliams Arroyo (17-3, 14 KO’s) put on a fine display of movement, placement of punches and sheer guts in his unexpected majority decision win over Carlos Cuadras (36-3-1, 27 KO’s). This would be the third loss of Cuadras’s career, the first of which was to former super flyweight champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, who at the time was certainly among the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

The other loss was to one of the participants in the main event, Juan Francisco Estrada, who’d also been vanquished by Gonzalez back in 2012. Additionally, Arroyo returned to the ring for the first time in nearly two years since he lost to, yes, the former champion from Nicaragua who was given the nickname of “Little Chocolate” by the late, great Alexis Arguello as a child.

“El Gallo” Estrada (36-3, 25 KO’s) threw all he had at the man who last year knocked “Chocolatito” off the peak of boxing’s best, current WBC super flyweight champion Wisaksil Wangek, also known as Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (45-4-1, 40 KO’s). Just like the bout which preceded it, the showdown between Estrada and the champion from Thailand was equally entertaining as Sor Rungvisai ground his way to the victory.

Depending on which side of the fence we choose to throw our feet, each bout, the main as well as the co-main events had their share of less than fully understandable scoring. That’s boxing, though. In any case, most of us could likely say HBO’s showing of ‘Superfly 2’ were a few hours well spent.

The familiar voices of Jim Lampley and Max Kellerman did their usual rounds of welcomed commentary and former multiple division champion Andre Ward has made a nice addition to the team. One snippet worth noting was the fact that Kellerman declared the main event as one which deserved two winners. Fair enough, yet why not three? In our eyes, the two competitors put forth a winning effort, just as the fans who left the Forum or turned off their TV’s won as well.

