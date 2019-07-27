“I saw he was defenseless and I stopped the fight.” (Photo: Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)

Saturday night at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, in a fight televised live on Showtime, the Fighting Pride of Baltimore, WBA super featherweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (22-0, 21 KOs), successfully defended his by stopping overmatched Ricardo Núñez (21-3, 19 KOs), the #2 ranked mandatory from La Chorrera, Panama, at 1:33 of round two.

Fighting out of the blue corner in orange and black trunks, Davis wasted no time in putting his speed, power, and superior skills to work. After a fairly competitive first round, Davis unleashed his killer instinct, to the pleasure of his hometown fans, as he continues to reinforce the perception that, at the tender age of 24, he’s one of the most explosive young fighters on the scene today.

Núñez, fighting out of the red corner in red, white and blue trunks, had a 10-fight win streak coming into the bout and entered the ring brimming with confidence. He proved he was no slouch in the opening round, cutting off the ring and landing a few shots of his own. Davis was warned by the referee Harvey Dock for hitting below the belt as round one was drawing to a close. Núñez didn’t win the round, but he acquitted himself well.

It was when the bell rang to start round two that Davis turned up the heat. One got a sense, when the fight was first agreed to, that the writing was already on the wall. The ref gave Núñez a warning for hitting Davis behind the head, at which point the champion nailed and staggered the challenger with a wicked left hook. Núñez retreated to the ropes. Davis smelled blood and went for the kill. Although only three punches landed, they were all power shots and, perhaps with last week’s tragedies in mind, Harvey Dock jumped in to stop it, even though Núñez never went down.

After the fight, Harvey Dock, when asked about the stoppage, said, “Núñez got hit with a couple of big shots. I saw he was defenseless and I stopped the fight.”

“I’m always ready,” Davis said. “He wasn’t. He wasn’t alert and I caught it with my third punch. I got him with a body shot. I caught him with a really nice shot. That was it.”

Hopefully that will be the last showcase fight for Gervonta Davis. He’s a champion and it’s time to step it up.