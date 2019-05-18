The fight showcased the toughness and grit in both boxers. (Action Images via Reuters)

But both men showed incredible heart in a grueling bout that required a lot from them to even make the finish line…

On Saturday from Glasgow, Scotland, Josh Taylor (15-0, 12 KOs) faced IBF world super lightweight champion Ivan Baranchyk (19-1, 12 KOs). The bout was the semi-final of the World Boxing Super Series tournament, with the winner set to face WBA world champion, Regis Prograis, in the final.

It was a fight that showcased the toughness and grit in both boxers.

In the first couple of rounds, Taylor outboxed Baranchyk, using lateral foot movement and a long jab to keep Baranchyk on the outside and stymied. But in the third, Baranchyk came back with a flurry, cutting Taylor over the right eye and having the Scottish fighter in trouble.

To his credit, Taylor battled back and was able to recover. He went back to boxing, and while Baranchyk had his moments of success, it was largely all Taylor, who was able to stay more consistent and maintain his preferred range. His movement and southpaw jab clearly troubled Baranchyk, who sometimes had difficulty landing on the more skillful Taylor.

In the sixth, Taylor dropped Baranchyk twice, first with an uppercut upstairs and later with a body shot. Baranchyk gritted his teeth, literally, and made the count, trying to battle back. In the seventh there was more from Taylor, but Baranchyk showed his toughness by throwing back with enough mustard on his shots that Taylor backed off momentarily. Taylor’s body work was clearly not only hurting Baranchyk but slowing him down visibly.

Impressively, Baranchyk hung in and gave it his all. The rounds were competitive, but Taylor won the majority of them by landing more clean shots and utilizing his superior mobility to keep Baranchyk from setting his feet and delivering the hard, shorter shots he needed to have more success. At times Taylor seemed to tire, lost some of his discipline, and fought Baranchyk’s fight more than he should have by standing in the pocket and trading. But both men showed incredible heart in a grueling bout that required a lot from them to even make the finish line.

The judges scored it 117-109 and 115-111 twice, all for Josh Taylor. Next up is Taylor versus Prograis in the World Boxing Super Series final, which promises to be highly entertaining.

