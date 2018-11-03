From the opening bell to early end the fight between Taylor and Martin was a mismatch.

With the victory Taylor advances to the WBSS semifinal. His opponent in that bout will be IBF champion Ivan Baranchyk…

Saturday night at the SSE Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Josh “The Tartan Tornado” Taylor (14-0, 12 KOs), the up-and-coming southpaw from Edinburgh, stopped Ryan “Blue Chip” Martin (22-1, 12 KOs) with a left hand counter in the seventh round, handing the junior welterweight contender from Chattanooga, Tennessee, his first loss as a pro.

“That was alright wasn’t it?” asked Taylor rhetorically after the fight. “I’m coming into my prime and that’s starting to tell in my performances. I’m winning this tournament—definitely.”

From the opening bell to premature end the fight was a mismatch. Martin gave it his all, at least at first, but he was up against a superior opponent and he knew it.

With Martin playing it safe behind a peek-a-boo guard, Taylor was able to display his ring craft, which included combination punching, landing upstairs and down, satisfying footwork, and power to boot, forcing the ref to wave it off to save the Tennessean from further punishment.