TBE or Not TBE
“I already beat the legendary Wladimir Klitschko and I did it easy, it was an easy fight. So put me in the ring with these bums…”
On Saturday, June 9, at Manchester Arena, Manchester’s own Tyson Fury (25-0, 18 KOs), the star-crossed former heavyweight champion of the world returns to the ring after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus against unheralded Albanian Sefer Seferi (23-1, 21 KOs).
To build the gate, Fury has taken to the airwaves. He has said little about Seferi, the less said the better, because Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder preoccupy him.
“There’s been plenty of come forward aggressors throwing big bombs, there’s been plenty of boxers on the back foot,” said Fury. “But when has there ever been a 6ft 9in switch-hitter with the confidence of Muhammad Ali and Floyd Mayweather rolled into one”
“There has never, ever, ever been anybody like me. I’m unbeaten, I’m fast, I’m brash, I’m young, I’m good looking, I can dance, I’ve even got white teeth. What more can I have as a fighter, as a boxer, as a sportsman, as a showman?
“I am the greatest heavyweight of all time, I’m not even going to be modest. I already beat the legendary Wladimir Klitschko and I did it easy, it was an easy fight. So put me in the ring with these bums and I’ll tell you how to put them down: easy peasy lemon squeezy!
“I am the best that there’s going to be and I don’t believe there’s a man born yet that can beat me. Nobody has seen what I can do yet because I’ve not had an opponent take me to that level.”
Fury may be right.
Dennis Taylor 03:03pm, 06/04/2018
TBE or Not TBE is absolutely one of the greatest headlines ever written.
Kid Blast 01:03pm, 06/04/2018
Fury is doing this right. Instead of fighting for a Fort Knox amount of money against AJ, he is taking it step by step until he is ready. He’s not in it for the quick money; he’s in it for his legacy and that will be bad news for AJ and Wilder.
Ollie Downtown Brown 11:48am, 06/04/2018
Hmm, when did 30 become young for a fighter, and all things being relative, Fury is fast for a 6’9” behemoth, but he isn’t about to be confused with Ali dancing around the ring and snapping punches with the speed of a middleweight. “Good looking?” Well, beauty is in the eye of the beholder I take it. I do think Fury has what it takes to beat a Deontay Wilder, who despite his 6’7” height is more or less a blown up cruiserweight with a few added pounds perched on top of a pair of fragile looking legs. Fury could use his bulk and strength and wear down Wilder, Deontay’s thin underpinnings will wilt trying to match the strength and bulk of Fury’s huge bulk. . Joshua? Tougher opponent for Fury. Joshua is a legit heavyweight, very fit and very athletic. Joshua seems to have been sporting a leaner look lately and is less bulky looking, which should only improve his stamina and conditioning. I still favor Fury over Joshua after he gets back in the groove with a couple or three tuneup bouts.