“I am the greatest heavyweight of all time. I’m not going to be modest.” (Action Images)

“I already beat the legendary Wladimir Klitschko and I did it easy, it was an easy fight. So put me in the ring with these bums…”

On Saturday, June 9, at Manchester Arena, Manchester’s own Tyson Fury (25-0, 18 KOs), the star-crossed former heavyweight champion of the world returns to the ring after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus against unheralded Albanian Sefer Seferi (23-1, 21 KOs).

To build the gate, Fury has taken to the airwaves. He has said little about Seferi, the less said the better, because Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder preoccupy him.

“There’s been plenty of come forward aggressors throwing big bombs, there’s been plenty of boxers on the back foot,” said Fury. “But when has there ever been a 6ft 9in switch-hitter with the confidence of Muhammad Ali and Floyd Mayweather rolled into one”

“There has never, ever, ever been anybody like me. I’m unbeaten, I’m fast, I’m brash, I’m young, I’m good looking, I can dance, I’ve even got white teeth. What more can I have as a fighter, as a boxer, as a sportsman, as a showman?

“I am the greatest heavyweight of all time, I’m not even going to be modest. I already beat the legendary Wladimir Klitschko and I did it easy, it was an easy fight. So put me in the ring with these bums and I’ll tell you how to put them down: easy peasy lemon squeezy!

“I am the best that there’s going to be and I don’t believe there’s a man born yet that can beat me. Nobody has seen what I can do yet because I’ve not had an opponent take me to that level.”

Fury may be right.