“Where are guys like Kefauver? Where are the senators? Why don’t they do something?”

“The only thing noble about this sport is the fighters and what they do when they get in the ring, inside the chamber of truth…”

“For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?”—Mark 8:38 KJV

During the years when he the voice of boxing on ESPN, where he railed against corruption in a sport that takes corruption for granted and was duly rewarded by being demoted, Teddy Atlas made more enemies than friends, especially among boxing’s big cheeses, whose collective stench is worse than limburger. Fans, however, felt otherwise and would often stop him on the street to encourage him to keep up the good work. But money talks, while veracity has been gagged, and those who like things the way they are can stuff their pockets and faces in accord with the compromises they’ve made.

Few in boxing have the guts to speak truth to power. It’s easier to go along to get along, to bask in self-importance, to enjoy the perks which accrue as their God-given right for remaining silent. Sometimes writers write critically, but it’s often less out of concern for a sport on the ropes than to burnish the imaginary shield of nobility behind which they cower. But when they’re not targeting straw men, they simply shrug and say, “Well, that’s boxing.”

Without a platform to express his views, Atlas has turned to other venues. He has an account on Twitter, that hotbed of solipsism where everyone has their say, whether they have anything of consequence to say or not. There is also THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, a shoestring operation which lets the former insider tell it like it is, rather than parroting the same mealymouthed defenses to which we’ve grown accustomed.

“The only thing noble about this sport is the fighters and what they do when they get in the ring, inside the chamber of truth,” Atlas said. “That’s the only thing truthful about this sport. There’s nothing else truthful about it. There’s nothing else noble about it.”

Boxing was called the “noble art” in Regency England, but then as now, there was much about the sport that was ignoble. The uninformed, or those whose job it is to create a smokescreen, talk about how much boxing has changed. Granted, the fedoras and pinstripe suits and brass knuckles are longer in vogue. But the more things change, the more they stay the same, and the presence of Ivy League-educated lawyers in positions of power is hardly reassuring.

“Go back to the ‘50s when Frankie Carbo, Mr. Grey, ran boxing,” continued Atlas. “He used to tell guys what they had to do, and if they didn’t do it they didn’t get a shot. They created the Kefauver Committee because of that. Senators came forward and started an investigation into boxing that got Carbo and those people like that out of boxing.

“Where’s Kefauver now? He’s dead. But where are guys like Kefauver? Where are the senators?” Atlas asked, knowing full well that they’re twiddling their thumbs as usual.

“Why don’t they do something like that? Where are they?”

Teddy Atlas answered his own question.

“It’s boxing, where everything is allowed.”