Smokin’ Bert Cooper, the hard-as-nails contender who got it on with the crème de la crème of the heavyweight division in the early 1990s, died Friday from pancreatic cancer. Cooper was 53.

Built like a tank and no less dangerous, Cooper (38-25, 31 KOs) earned his stripes by trading punches with world-class fighters like Evander Holyfield, Riddick Bowe, and George Foreman, and somewhat lesser lights like Ray Mercer and Michael Moorer, Henry Tillman, Willie de Witt, Carl Williams, Chris Byrd, Joe Mesi, and Luis Ortiz.

Cooper, who fought out of Philly and did the city proud, left his mark, usually on the faces and bodies of the men he was facing. But Cooper remained a wild card for much of his career. Attracted to hard partying and hard training in equal measure, it was a coin toss as to whether he’d arrive for a fight in or out of shape, or sometimes even arrive at all. Cooper summed up his fight prep, such as it was, after he threw in the towel during his fight with George Foreman in 1989, alleging that he had “probably slept two or three hours in the last two or three days.”

Cooper fought Holyfield in 1991 in a memorable match and proved more than willing to fight his heart out, no matter the odds or opposition.

Cooper’s fight with Michael Moorer in 1992 for the vacant WBO heavyweight title was an exciting affair with multiple knockdowns on both sides. Moorer stopped Cooper that night in Atlantic City; it was as close as he came to winning a world title.

After the loss to Moorer, Cooper had 22 more fights in 10 years against so-so opposition before retiring for the first time in 2002 at the age of 44. After a long hiatus, he made a five-fight comeback, losing his last three, before retiring for good in 2012.

Smokin’ Bert Cooper didn’t always come to win, but he always came to fight.

Rest in peace, champ.