When Castro banned professional boxing in Cuba, José Nápoles sought asylum in Mexico.

“Mantequilla” had been suffering from several ailments for many years, including diabetes, hypertension, Alzheimer’s, and consumption…

Legendary José Nápoles, one of the greatest welterweights in history, passed away Friday after a long illness. He was 79 years old.

“Mantequilla” had been suffering from several ailments for many years, including diabetes, hypertension, Alzheimer’s, and consumption. “It’s very difficult to deal with José,” his wife Berta Navarro told MARCA Claro México last year. “He does not want to eat anything, and he does not like going to the hospital.” Speaking with La Razón de México, Navarro said, “Sometimes he has a hard time sleeping. In his days of crisis he becomes impulsive and it’s difficult to stabilize him.”

Nápoles was born on April 13, 1940, in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba. He went 113-1 as an amateur and turned pro at the age of 18 at the Coliseo Nacional in Havana. He experienced his first loss in his eighth fight in his first year of active duty, and then proceeded to win 17 in a row.

In 1961, two years after the revolution, Cuban president Fidel Castro banned professional boxing. Nápoles fled to Mexico, where he sought asylum and was eventually granted Mexican citizenship. His first fight in his adopted homeland was a knockout victory in Mexico City in 1962. Thereafter he went 38-3, before knocking out reigning and defending welterweight champion Curtis Cokes in 1969 to win the WBC and WBA titles.

Nápoles finished off the decade in high style by stopping Cokes in a rematch and outpointing former world champion Emile Griffith.

Nápoles lost his titles in an upset to Billy Backus in December 1970, only to regain the welterweight titles via TKO when they fought six months later.

“Mantequilla” won his next 10 fights, six of which were title defenses, at which time he moved up in weight in a quixotic challenge to WBC and WBA middleweight champion Carlos Monzon in Paris in 1974. After that loss, Nápoles moved back down to welterweight and regained the titles by stopping Hedgemon Lewis. Four successful title defenses followed, before he lost his welterweight crown to John H. Stracey in 1975 and retired with a world-class 81-7 record with 54 KOs.

A smooth operator who could box as well as punch, The RING magazine named Nápoles 1969 Fighter of the Year, the same year he defeated Cokes (twice) and Griffith. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1999 the Associated Press named him the fourth-greatest welterweight of the 20th century.

Rest in peace, champ.