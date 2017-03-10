Ten-Count for Lou Duva
“I love what I’m doing. It’s my life. When it’s time to go, I’ll probably be fighting to get out of the casket. I’ll be yelling at the priest instead of a referee.”—Lou Duva
Hall of Fame trainer Lou Duva passed away Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson, New Jersey, of natural causes. He was 95.
A former gym rat turned boxer, trainer, manager and promoter, Duva was one of boxing’s good guys, the rare man who actually cared about the welfare of his fighters.
In his jack-of-all-trades capacity, Duva worked with 19 world champions including Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, Pernell Whitaker, Joey Giardello, Mike McCallum Meldrick Taylor, Bobby Czyz, and countless others during his seven decades in the fight game.
A mainstay of Main Events, which was founded by his son Dan in 1978, he was voted “Manager of the Year” in 1985 and “Trainer of the Year” in 1987.
Duva was born on to Italian immigrants May 28, 1922, in New York City, and the family later moved Paterson, New Jersey.
An irascible character that was an emotional time bomb to some, a well-worn security blanket to others, Lou Duva was old school and one of the last of his kind.
Irish Frankie Crawford Beat Saijo aka Gimpel 12:39pm, 03/10/2017
God rest his eternal soul….in his heart he knew that Haugen beat Paz all three times!
peter 09:06am, 03/10/2017
Lou was the soul—and face—of NJ boxing for many years. The last paragraph of this article is perfectly worded. And your accompanying character-sketch of Duva is priceless. RIP, Lou.
Moon Man 08:36am, 03/10/2017
Remember seeing Duva charge Roger Mayweather after the Paz-Mayweather fight. haha. The guy went postal. Mayweather or someone cut Duva with a punch during the scuffle.. Duva also handled Tony Ayala Jr. back in the day. Remember meeting Duva back in the mid-80’s, he was working with Mark Breland at the time, and asking him about Ayala Jr. Clearly he was disgusted about Tony throwing away a shot at becoming an all time great and making millions. Ayala Jr. turned out to be a scumbag and prison was where he belonged apparently. What a waste of great talent. Anyhow, RIP Mr. Duva. You will be missed. Lot of memories over the years.