Saturday night at the Doncaster Dome in Doncaster, Yorkshire, United Kingdom, in an English light heavyweight title eliminator, Scott Westgarth (7-2-1, 2 KOs), from Prudhoe, Newcastle, Tyne and Wear, passed away after outpointing formerly undefeated Dec Spelman, from Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

Westgarth dropped Spelman in the third, and was himself dropped late in the 10th and final round. He appeared to survive his ordeal with no more than the usual injuries fighters suffer in the course of pursuing their dreams. But appearances can be deceiving.

During the post-fight interview after what was described as the “best victory of his career” Westgarth said about boxing, “I do it for fun. Whether it’s an 11-0 kid, a 7-0 kid, I’m used to that pressure. I just enjoy it. I do it for the fun, not because I think I’ll become a world-class fighter. I just do it for entertainment and I’m glad we could put on a show and keep everyone entertained.”

Shortly after the interview, Westgarth collapsed in his dressing room and was taken to Royal Hallamshire Hospital where he died from a brain bleed.

Promoter Stefy Bull was distraught at the news. “Absolutely heartbroken tonight 30 years in boxing and it’s hit home how serious this so called sport is,” he tweeted. “I feel physically sick.”

British Boxing Board of Control’s general secretary Robert Smith was gutted as well.

“It’s terrible for the sport and terrible for the family and we send our condolences to Scott’s family,” he told Reuters.

”We are one of the most forward-thinking commissions in the world regarding medical aspects. Some people don’t like us because they say we are too strict.

“This is a tough, tough sport and we try to make it as safe as possible but you can’t make it 100 percent safe.

“But that doesn’t take away from the fact that this is a disaster.”

Disasters happen and are often a punch away.

“We all do this for a reason,” added Smith. “But that doesn’t take away the feeling I have today of ‘why am I doing this?’

“We will continue. If it’s not me it will be someone else. But it makes you question why you are bothering.”