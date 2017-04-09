Ten-Count for Sugar Ramos
Former featherweight champion Sugar Ramos passed away Sunday in Mexico City after a long battle with cancer. He was 75.
Born Ultiminio Ramos on December 2, 1941, in Matanzas, Cuba, he turned pro in 1957 at the age of 15 and retired in 1972 with a 55-7-4 (40 KOs) record.
Ramos, who was Cuban featherweight champion, fled Cuba in 1961 when Fidel Castro came to power. He settled in Mexico and was adopted as one of their own.
He was a clever fighter with knockout power and had the misfortune to kill two men in the ring during his Hall of Fame career. The first was Jose Blanco in Havana in 1958 in what was his 12th fight. The second was Davey Moore five years later at Dodger Stadium in LA, a death immortalized in song by Bob Dylan.
Ramos regrouped and won six in a row, including a controversial war with Floyd Robinson in Accra, Ghana, in May 1964, before losing the featherweight titles four months later to Vincente Saldivar.
“We will always remember Ultiminio as a great champion,” said WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, “but even more so, as a wonderful, friendly, genuine and kind man. A man of discerning style, always smart and elegant, often rakishly sporting a flamboyant hat, Ultiminio was adored by the people of his adopted country, certainly for his fighting spirit, but also for his unique character, chuckling sense of humor and his love of dancing and fun. He embraced the rhythm and the very essence of life.”
Philip Matsikoudis 08:04pm, 09/04/2017
Apparently Bob Dylan’s effort to have boxing terminated failed. Boxing is here to stay & better that it’s legal & has oversight than being driven underground where it would have far more fatalities.
Philip Matsikoudis 07:54pm, 09/04/2017
Floyd Robinson gave a tremendous display of rugged stamina, speedy hands & quicksilver feet. His energy never seemed to wane and his ability to absorb Sugar Ramos heavy blows was beyond impressive. How Robinson did not win this decision in his own country was inane & a terrible injustice that this man should be deprived of his super human effort in dismantling the Hall of Fame Featherweight Champion Sugar Ramos despite being pounded flush in the groin with a thudding blow that referee Jack Hart ineptly missed. Ramos should have been deducted a point, or at the very least, Robinson should have been given time to recuperate but he was in such incredible shape that he was able to retaliate and punch his way out of trouble off the ropes. Thank goodness this film exists to memorialize Floyd Robinson’s great effort wherein he should have won the Featherweight Championship of the World.
Kokopelli 05:59pm, 09/04/2017
Davey Moore gave a post fight interview while literally sagging forward and supporting himself on the ropes. During the interview, on at least two instances the commentator/interviewer placed his hand under Davey’s chin to lift his head, which at the time seemed too heavy for his neck to support. Back in the dressing room Davey lapsed into a coma from which he never awoke.