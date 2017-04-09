“A man of discerning style, Ultiminio was adored by the people of his adopted country.”

Former featherweight champion Sugar Ramos passed away Sunday in Mexico City after a long battle with cancer. He was 75.

Born Ultiminio Ramos on December 2, 1941, in Matanzas, Cuba, he turned pro in 1957 at the age of 15 and retired in 1972 with a 55-7-4 (40 KOs) record.

Ramos, who was Cuban featherweight champion, fled Cuba in 1961 when Fidel Castro came to power. He settled in Mexico and was adopted as one of their own.

He was a clever fighter with knockout power and had the misfortune to kill two men in the ring during his Hall of Fame career. The first was Jose Blanco in Havana in 1958 in what was his 12th fight. The second was Davey Moore five years later at Dodger Stadium in LA, a death immortalized in song by Bob Dylan.

Ramos regrouped and won six in a row, including a controversial war with Floyd Robinson in Accra, Ghana, in May 1964, before losing the featherweight titles four months later to Vincente Saldivar.

“We will always remember Ultiminio as a great champion,” said WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, “but even more so, as a wonderful, friendly, genuine and kind man. A man of discerning style, always smart and elegant, often rakishly sporting a flamboyant hat, Ultiminio was adored by the people of his adopted country, certainly for his fighting spirit, but also for his unique character, chuckling sense of humor and his love of dancing and fun. He embraced the rhythm and the very essence of life.”