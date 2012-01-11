Madcap Maxie's hijinks short-circuited what should have been a long and fruitful reign.

Ron Howard may have given Max Baer a raw deal in his film Cinderella Man, but the “raw deal” was the real deal in the square circle, as this excellent documentary reveals. He was heavyweight champion of the world and as such should be a legendary figure. But his constant hijinks short-circuited what might have been a long and fruitful reign. When asked if he squandered his title on wine, women and song, Baer replied, “Two outta three ain’t bad.” That’s Madcap Maxie in a nutshell…