As fight fans, we’re well aware that on occasion, we’ll witness contests which could be missed if we were to blink. Of course, the quick pause in time and vision won’t amount to completely missing a bout, but it can just as easily be as memorable as the one that is missed because we slept through it. Through no fault of his own, it can be argued that such was the case for Terence Crawford’s display of boxing wizardry on Saturday night in New York City.

After the crowd at Madison Square Garden was brought to its collective feet by way of Raymundo Beltran’s brutal, ghastly second round knockout of Jonathan Maicelo in the evening’s co-main event, super lightweight champion “Bud” Crawford spent thirty ring minutes lasing targets. The objective was to defeat as well as humiliate 2008 Olympic gold medalist, Felix Diaz. To all concerned parties, the mission was more than just accomplished.

Save for a few moments here and there, the undefeated champion from Omaha, Nebraska has yet to be soundly challenged as a professional fighter. Hopefully, whether he chooses to face the man who holds the other two sanctioned belts in the division, Julius Indongo or chase down a bigger and better name, Crawford is too good a fighter to fall prey to “Klitschko syndrome” and stay in one place. Remember the criticism thrown in the direction of Wladimir during much of his heavyweight reign? Was it warranted? No. Was it his fault that virtually no one in his division took the privilege of unlimited weight seriously? No.

Crawford (31-0, 22 KO’s) holds the WBC and WBO super lightweight titles, while Indongo has in his possession the IBF as well as WBA straps. The man from Namibia might be the next man “Bud” Crawford faces and a victory would unify the division, although he’s already the universally recognized best fighter at 140 pounds. Indongo (22-0, 11 KO’s) doesn’t represent the best challenge for Terence, just as he stated after his tenth round TKO victory over Felix Diaz. “Manny Pacquiao,” said the triumphant man from Omaha to Max Kellerman in regard to his preferred next opponent. “Keith Thurman, Indongo.” Please, Mr. Crawford, move along and if need be, move on up. There’s nothing more to see here.

