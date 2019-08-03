Terry Norris vs. John Mugabi

By Boxing News on August 3, 2019
Terry Norris vs. John Mugabi
The two men met on March 31, 1990 in Tampa for Mugabi's WBC junior middleweight title.

Do you like knockouts? What a silly question. Who doesn’t like knockouts? Well, if you’re among those of us who like seeing one man starch another, you might just fancy “Terrible” Terry Norris vs. John “The Beast” Mugabi. They met on March 31, 1990 at the Sun Dome in Tampa, Florida, for Mugabi’s WBC junior middleweight title. Norris was 24-3 going in and had fought his way back into contention after a devastating knockout loss to Julian Jackson a year earlier. And Mugabi, with a record of 36-2, was Mugabi, a heavy-handed Ugandan who was always dangerous and always came to fight…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Terry Norris vs. John Mugabi



Tags: Terry Norris John Mugabi

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Terry Norris

  • John Mugabi

Origin Lubbock, Texas, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1967.06.17 (52)
Rated at Light Middleweight
W-L-D W47+L9+D0=56
Height 5 feet 9 inches
Trainer Rudy Elias

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1998.11.30 Laurent Boudouani 37-2-1 L(TKO) 9/12
1998.09.25 Dana Rosenblatt 32-1-0 L(UD) 12/12
1997.12.06 Keith Mullings 14-4-1 L(TKO) 9/12
1997.09.10 Andres Sandoval 17-7-1 W(KO) 2/10
1997.08.08 Joaquin Velasquez 22-13-1 W(KO) 2/10
1997.01.11 Nick Rupa 26-4-1 W(TKO) 10/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record