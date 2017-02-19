Terry Norris vs. Maurice Blocker

By Boxing News on February 19, 2017
Terry Norris vs. Maurice Blocker
The champ Norris was 33-3. Blocker was 34-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On February 20, 1993 at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, longtime WBC light middleweight champion Terry Norris, from Lubbock, Texas, defended his title against former WBC welterweight champion Maurice Blocker, from Washington, DC. Norris was 33-3 coming in. Blocker was 34-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

terry norris v maurice blocker



Fighter's Info

  • Terry Norris

  • Maurice Blocker

Origin Lubbock, Texas, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1967.06.17 (50)
Rated at Light Middleweight
W-L-D W47+L9+D0=56
Height 5 feet 9 inches
Trainer Rudy Elias

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1998.11.30 Laurent Boudouani 37-2-1 L(TKO) 9/12
1998.09.25 Dana Rosenblatt 32-1-0 L(UD) 12/12
1997.12.06 Keith Mullings 14-4-1 L(TKO) 9/12
1997.09.10 Andres Sandoval 17-7-1 W(KO) 2/10
1997.08.08 Joaquin Velasquez 22-13-1 W(KO) 2/10
1997.01.11 Nick Rupa 26-4-1 W(TKO) 10/12

