On February 20, 1993 at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, longtime WBC light middleweight champion Terry Norris, from Lubbock, Texas, defended his title against former WBC welterweight champion Maurice Blocker, from Washington, DC. Norris was 33-3 coming in. Blocker was 34-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…