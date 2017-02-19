Terry Norris vs. Maurice Blocker
By Boxing News on February 19, 2017
The champ Norris was 33-3. Blocker was 34-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.
On February 20, 1993 at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, longtime WBC light middleweight champion Terry Norris, from Lubbock, Texas, defended his title against former WBC welterweight champion Maurice Blocker, from Washington, DC. Norris was 33-3 coming in. Blocker was 34-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion