By Boxing News on December 15, 2016
Terry Norris vs. Paul Vaden
On December 16, 1995 at Core States Spectrum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, “Terrible” Terry Norris, from Lubbock, Texas, fought Paul Vaden, from San Diego, California. Norris was 40-6 going in, Vaden was undefeated at 24-0, and the fight for the IBF/WBC light middleweight titles was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Terry Norris vs Paul Vaden



  1. D 04:07pm, 12/15/2015

    Boring, ass, fight…12 incredibly boring rounds, almost as hard to watch as Tyson Fury Vladimir Klitschko.

Fighter's Info

  • Terry Norris

  • Paul Vaden

Origin Lubbock, Texas, United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1967.06.17 (49)
Rated at Light Middleweight
W-L-D W47+L9+D0=56
Height 5 feet 9 inches
Trainer Rudy Elias

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1998.11.30 Laurent Boudouani 37-2-1 L(TKO) 9/12
1998.09.25 Dana Rosenblatt 32-1-0 L(UD) 12/12
1997.12.06 Keith Mullings 14-4-1 L(TKO) 9/12
1997.09.10 Andres Sandoval 17-7-1 W(KO) 2/10
1997.08.08 Joaquin Velasquez 22-13-1 W(KO) 2/10
1997.01.11 Nick Rupa 26-4-1 W(TKO) 10/12

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record