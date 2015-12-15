Terry Norris vs. Paul Vaden
By Boxing News on December 15, 2016
Norris was 40-6 going in, Vaden was 24-0, and the fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.
On December 16, 1995 at Core States Spectrum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, “Terrible” Terry Norris, from Lubbock, Texas, fought Paul Vaden, from San Diego, California. Norris was 40-6 going in, Vaden was undefeated at 24-0, and the fight for the IBF/WBC light middleweight titles was scheduled for 12 rounds…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
D 04:07pm, 12/15/2015
Boring, ass, fight…12 incredibly boring rounds, almost as hard to watch as Tyson Fury Vladimir Klitschko.