On December 16, 1995 at Core States Spectrum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, “Terrible” Terry Norris, from Lubbock, Texas, fought Paul Vaden, from San Diego, California. Norris was 40-6 going in, Vaden was undefeated at 24-0, and the fight for the IBF/WBC light middleweight titles was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment