The fact that Dewey Welliver can pronounce “camaraderie” is amazing. (Wrigley Brogan)

The blow on my face

Falling hard on the canvas

Staring up to light

Dewey Welliver is right on time, unusual for a boxer, especially Dewey who was often late to his own fights. He emerges from the small white house wearing a cap, thick glasses, and dressed in tattoos. His ears protrude like butterfly wings. He is married to an attractive English teacher. She has apparently tamed Dewey, a once hopeless, but always loveable, drug addict and professional opponent. For a time, he had great potential for becoming a star, a real world champion. Drugs, laziness, sex, and the death of his father, all did him in.

He walks to the middle of the street and lights a cigarette, the smoke swirling around his bent head. The air is brisk and clean and the sun is just starting to rise leaving a golden rim around the mountains. Dewey looks Bohemian these days, as if most of his time is spent painting nudes that resemble purple and green squares, or playing bongo drums in a basement coffee house where the drinks and women are hot and the music is cool. Boxers often have eye troubles and his glasses are thick. He breathes in the smoke from the cigarette and paces up and down the street. He is not ready to come to the car. From politeness, he will finish the cigarette first.

I imagine him in the past, a young man, a boy really, preparing for his morning run. He does a few stretches, touches his toes, grabs his ankles and pulls his legs up behind him. A minute of shadowboxing and he is off ready to jog across the rising sun. He is preparing for his pro debut fight in Mexico against Juan Carlos Alvarez. The fight will help determine his future, and not in a good way.

Dewey is still enthusiastic about boxing as he prepares for his first fight. He gets to fly to Mexico. Tacos and enchiladas are some of his favorite foods. He also savers light chocolate Mexican women and considers them a special and spicy delicacy. He is ignorant about Mexican cocaine. He has never tried the deadly powder, or put anything up his nose except his finger. Pot has always been his relaxant. He has had a great amateur career, 106 wins against 6 losses, two-time Silver Gloves champion, National Blue and Gold champion, National Jr. Olympic champion, National PAL champion, and International Jr. Olympic champion. Not a bad record for a Spokane boy with nothing else going for him except hard times. He even beat Andre Ward, no small task at any time.

He is thrilled when he gets to Tijuana, Mexico. The weather is like home. Sun-beaten homes and shacks line the streets like his house in Hillyard, a rough section of Spokane. Every city has one, a slum of hookers, drugs, itinerants and the disposed bunched into doorways to keep warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Drunks form speed bumps across the sidewalks and the air smells of puke. Dust rises from the Mexican streets. He is finally under the spotlight at the venue and easily beats his opponent on points. Juan Carlos Alvarez will have only a few more fights before returning to a hardened life on the farm. Dewey will continue a life in the ring. One of them is getting a better deal.

Anxious to get into Dewey’s purse money, a few day-old friends take him out, at his expense, to party. They introduce him to several women and to cocaine. He wallows in both and bobs up smelling like stale sex and ripe bananas. He doesn’t notice he is broke and, when he does, he doesn’t care. The money is well spent. Throughout his career he will think the money is well spent. You can beat stupid into some people, but you can never beat it out of them. Stupid must drain out on its own like snot and blood from a boxer’s broken nose.

Now, in the street, Dewey finishes his cigarette and walks toward the car. He does not remember his first fight. He does remember the cocaine. He comes to the open window smiling like a split orange. Just being close to Dewey is to like him. He is personable, affable, and funny. Except for his knotted face he would not be mistaken for a boxer. He looks more like a loveable cab driver. With his knotted face he would not be mistaken for anything except a boxer. Crowds used to follow him from fight to fight using him as an excuse to get away from home. Tattoos run from his toes to his ears. Even stripped naked he would look like he was clothed: flowered pants and some kind or crazy Hawaiian shirt. He is going for breakfast with some old retired boxers, Rocky Mosley, Rowdy Welch, Marc Costello, Harvey Steichen, and Matt Sweeney who was smart enough to get out after 4 fights and start working corners. Groups of old boxers getting together are a good thing. They have something in common, something most people will never understand. They have their memories and, for many overly battered boxers, not many of those. Later that evening Dewey will be presented with a new award from Flatpuss Boxing, an award given to people in the fight game for their dedication and sacrifice to boxing.

He shakes hands with me and tells how his wife and he have come from Alaska where she has been teaching and he, with the help of manager Ray Frye, was working on repairing his credit. He will be home for the summer before going to Singapore where his wife will teach English for two years. They are working on a book together. He talks and she writes everything down. He opens the door and climbs in. His mouth opens with the door. Dewey likes to talk: fight, adventures, sexual encounters, the ups and downs of a life lived intensely. He wants coffee and wants it now. Coffee is his new drug.

On the way to pick up Harvey Steichen, he talks about the many times he fought for shady promoters and never got paid. Getting screwed is a common theme with boxers. Many promoters, and some managers, are fascinating people. They have absolutely no moral or ethical conscience and might be better off in politics. They might have a different story. “I am not a crook,” comes to mind. Managers, especially, put in copious amounts of money to develop a fighter, most of which they will never get back. Boxing is the biggest gambling risk in sports.

Dewey is quick to jump from the car to greet his old friend, Steichen. Steichen is a slim heavyweight who has fought such men as Frank Bruno and John Tate. He is dressed in new jeans and a wild blue and yellow Hawaiian shirt. His hair is cropped short and he wears a neat white mustache. He is a man of few words. No problem. Dewey has enough for them both.

We drive to the Maplewood Gardens retirement home to get Rocky Mosley and Marc Costello. Costello is not well known in the boxing world but very well known in the kickboxing world. He was especially popular in Asia where kickboxing is a favorite sport, well above boxing. He was a champion and so popular that he became the major character in the comics. Chauncy Welliver appears and agrees to take the two warriors to breakfast at the boxing venue.

We stop at Safeway and pile out, a strange crew of battered men with limps and poor balance. We weave into the store. Chauncy looks for orange juice. Dewey and Steichen are drawn to Starbucks, the aroma of coffee pulling them in like Sirens on a strange island. “Odysseus, brave hero, draw near to us…” Out of habit, Dewey makes a pass at the barista. She is cute and friendly. Dewey is saved from another poor decision when several men walk past and recognize him. He throws up his arms and they hug. They heap praise upon him in a personalized ticker-tape parade. Only the smell of coffee brings him back. Not wanting Dewey to get too close to the barista, I pick up the coffee and tell her the men there are boxers. She smiles widely. Pretty women and boxers have always gone well together, not for long, but well. Chauncy returns with breakfast: boxes of doughnuts and gallons of orange juice.

The fighters gather together at the event and the doughnuts are opened. The stories pool across the table like spilled milk. They talk about common events like prison or jail. Rowdy stands up and throws several punches. He is not describing a professional fight. He is giving advice on how to beat up a prisoner without leaving a mark. “If you mark him up you’ll get extra time. You’ve got to be smart.”

Fights in Mexico are next on the list. “It’s always tough to win there,” says Dewey. “Not in the ring,” says Rowdy. “It’s after the fight.” The IBF and the WBC ranked Rowdy number 5. “I thought they were tossing water on me when I walked down the street,” says Dewey. “Turns out it was piss.” Everyone starts to laugh. They have all had the same experience in Mexico. Eventually they get to “the” subject—sex. Strip clubs are now on the table. Rowdy and Dewey often stand up and demonstrate various punches. Rowdy drinks coffee from a half-gallon container that resembles a beer barrel. Dewey is ready for more coffee and lunch. Coffee and pizza are on the way.

Steichen and Rocky listen and occasionally laugh. They are both quiet men. Rocky is suffering from Alzheimer’s. Sweeney, the youngest of the boxers, also listens. He understands he is not yet in the club. He became a boxer almost by accident. A fight fell out on a card and he stepped in to maintain the show. His 4 bouts were fought under two different names.

“What a night that was,” says Dewey. “I lost a close majority against 50-5-1 Carlos Gonzalez. Michael Carbajal was at the fight. We started partying and he took me to Mustang Ranch and paid for everything. We made the Kama Sutra look like a chapbook. What a great guy. You don’t find that kind of camaraderie at Microsoft.” The fact that Dewey can pronounce “camaraderie” is amazing. Boxing is a small club for unique individuals. Dewey had just beaten Livingstone Bramble two months before the Gonzalez fight.

Two weeks before his next fight with 21-5 Juan Baldwin, Dewey’s father died. Chauncy says, “Dewey was very close to our father. He was devastated.” Dewey beat Baldwin by unanimous decision, one of his last wins. “He gave up completely,” says Chauncy. Dewey could not get over the loss of his father. Everything he did was to impress his father. Almost all his losses came after his death. More drugs. Less training. That was especially evident in his next fight against Anthony Thompson. The fight was on ESPN. Everyone in Spokane gathered around the televisions to watch their hero pull off a victory. Something was terribly wrong. Under the blazing sun, Dewey looked lost and confused. He should have easily beaten 11-0 Thompson. Instead, looking lethargic and puzzled, he took a terrible beating. He did not seem to care and it showed.

Because of his father’s death, drugs, and sex, Dewey was finished as a fighter. Prior to his father’s death Dewey had 14 wins against 4 loses including wins against such tough opponents as Livingstone Bramble, Steve Valdez, Daniel Mendez, and Miguel Jimenez. After his father died he had only 6 wins against 21 loses.

Dewey leans over and whispers. “These guys like to talk about boxing and the old days. I would rather talk about poetry.” Apparently he had read a haiku once and was impressed. He jumps up again and starts throwing punches.

That evening, when he is awarded the belt, the crowd springs to its feet in wild applause. Dewey’s wife stands ringside waiting to take him home. They have a book to write.