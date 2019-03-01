“It’s just a shame. But what are you going to do? I guess that’s what people call progress.”

When the USA Network abandoned boxing for wrestling, that was a punch to the gut from which the Blue Horizon never fully recovered…

The Blue Horizon, the legendary boxing venue that has been shuttered for nearly decade, is getting a makeover. It won’t be a restoration; it will be a transformation.

The Blue Horizon, which The Ring magazine readers in 1999 voted “the best venue in the world to watch a fight” and which Sports Illustrated called “the last great boxing venue in the country,” will be relegated to a plaque bequeathed by the Philadelphia Historical Commission, which placed the exterior of building on the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places in 2015, honoring The Blue for what it once meant, both to boxing and the surrounding community.

Located at 1314-16 North Broad Street between Thompson and Master, the Blue Horizon will be redeveloped this year, to the tune of $22 million, into a five-story, 140-room Marriott hotel and rechristened Moxy.

It could be worse. The building was slated to be bulldozed a few years back. But Marriott, in conjunction with Wulff Architects, who by law must maintain the building’s façade, with some minor alterations, have saved what was the Blue Horizon from a fate worse than death.

The Moxy won’t, however, be an ordinary hotel. It will be a “mini-hotel,” or pod hotel, the latest thing for travelers on a tight budget who are immune to claustrophobia. Pod hotels are a westernized version of the capsule hotel introduced in 1979 in Osaka where space is at a premium. It provided shelter for Japanese salarymen too drunk to make it home and eventually spread to China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Belgium, and Iceland. The first pod hotels eschewed amenities for bare bone accommodation and more resembled a Pullman car or storage locker than something fancy like the Ritz or Four Seasons.

But the initial pod hotel concept has been improved upon and the formerly cramped quarters, described by Web Urbanist as being like “corpse drawers in a morgue,” will be somewhat expanded.

The original building which housed the Blue Horizon was built shortly after the Civil War as three adjacent brownstones for nouveau riche industrialists and their families. It was sold to the Loyal Order of Moose for $300,000 in 1918 and was upgraded when a bar and ballroom were added. Over the years the building served many needs, everything from public meetings, weddings, tea dances, concerts, and religious revivals. In the late ‘40s it housed a jazz club, the Camero Room, where Fats Navarro and Clifford Brown blew their horns, and even the great Duke Ellington performed in the ballroom. But boxing did not become a regular feature until 1961, in what thought at the time to be a permanent beachhead for the sport of sports.

An intimate setting without a bad seat in the house, with a balcony that hung precipitously over the ring, attending fights at the Blue Horizon was always an experience. It was affordable. The fights were competitive. And with a seating capacity of only 1346, it provided the kind of up-close-and-personal intimacy of a club fight, except that the fighters always came to fight and were often professionals of note. Bernard Hopkins fought there, as did Arturo Gatti, Jeff Chandler, Harold Johnson, Willie Monroe, Tim Witherspoon, Curtis Cokes, Gypsy Joe Harris, George Benton, Bert Cooper, Meldrick Taylor, Matthew Saad Muhammad, and scores of others. The building may have been dilapidated, only to grow more dilapidated as the years progressed, but its ramshackle state made fights at The Blue even more exhilarating, as one wondered if fighter A would knock out fighter B before the building collapsed around them.

Wanting to get a better sense of what the Blue Horizon was like in its heyday, I spoke with J Russell Peltz, the Philadelphia born and bred Hall-of-Fame promoter who has promoted more shows at The Blue over the course of more than 30 years than anyone in history.

Like most of us, Peltz caught the boxing bug early, when he happened upon the fights on TV.

“The first one I can remember watching on television was August of ’59, Gene Fullmer and Carmen Basilio at the Cow Palace for the NBA version of the middleweight title,” he said. “That’s the first fight I can remember watching.”

And he had only just begun.

“As a present for my 14th birthday my dad took me to my first live fight, which was December of 1960 at Convention Hall. Lenny Matthews, who was the number one lightweight contender, he got beat up bad that night by Doug Vaillant, a Cuban fighting out of Florida that Angelo Dundee had. I remember walking in that night to Convention Hall and seeing that ring and all the smoke above it and the place filled with white, black and Hispanic people—it was a whole new world for me. I just fell in love with it that first night. I knew that boxing was going to be a part of my life.”

Peltz went to two fights at the Blue Horizon while he was still in high school. I asked about his first impressions of the place.

“They were two of the only three fights nationally televised back then,” he said. “I went in October of ’63 to Jose Stable and Dick Turner, and I went there in May of ’64 to see Kitten Hayward and Curtis Cokes. I sat in the balcony both times and it was just a great place to watch fights from.”

Peltz studied journalism at college, whose campus was not far from the Blue Horizon.

“I went to school for journalism and I met Tom Cushman of the Philadelphia Daily News when we were both in Oklahoma City for Temple basketball games during my junior year at Temple in late ’66 or ’67,” recalled Peltz. “He was coming east from Denver to work for the Philadelphia Daily News and we’d gotten friendly. He really helped me, because the writers at the other two papers in town were on the take and they were old-time guys and I wasn’t a newspaper writer, I was in love with journalism.”

As ambitious as he was smart, Peltz did double duty, dividing his time between college and one of the papers.

“I was working full-time at the Sunday and Evening Bulletin and hoped to become the boxing writer there. And when the boxing writer there was facing mandatory retirement at 65 and when they gave him an extension on his retirement, I said to myself, ‘What am I going to do, wait around for this guy to die?’ As it was, he was covering boxing into the early ‘70s. I had worked full-time at the paper during my last year and a half at college. I worked on the sports desk from like 11 pm to 7 am or midnight to 8 and then I’d go to school from 9 to 1 and then I’d go home to go to sleep. I lived at home. I didn’t have expenses. I was working full-time, and the years before that when I was working on the school paper as an editor, you got paid for that. So I had five thousand dollars saved up in 1969—enough to venture out at the Blue Horizon.

“The woman I was dating, who later became my first wife, asked, ‘What makes you think you can do this?’ And I said, ‘Well, you know, it will take me about five or six months to blow the five thousand and I’ll have this great scrapbook to show the kids one day when daddy was a boxing promoter.’ You could do that stuff when you were young, when you didn’t have the responsibilities of a family.”

Scrapbook aside, Peltz wasn’t easily dissuaded, even by the woman who became his first wife.

“I got into boxing because I loved the boxing,” he said, “not because I’m a good businessman, which I’m not and never was. I just loved being around boxing. This was the easiest way to do it.”

He first tried managing a fighter. His father’s cousin had an in and knew this guy who managed Bob Hazelton, but it didn’t work out as planned.

“He was a tall, skinny heavyweight and I gave him $500 or something, because I saw a newspaper story where he was like 13 and 5. But I did the research and found out that Hazelton had 5 fights and was knocked out in all 5 of them. So I dropped out and got my money back. Hazelton actually wound up fighting George Foreman on national television years later. I think he actually beat Bob Foster in one of those late-career fights Foster had that people accused him of tanking.”

With five grand and a dream almost anything is possible and Peltz started asking some of the people he’d met what it takes to be a promoter

“I went to see Herman Taylor, who in my opinion was the greatest promoter who ever lived, and told him that I was going to be promoting fights and what advice could he give me, but he wasn’t interested in talking to me really. But Jimmy Toppi—who had promoted fights along with his dad Jimmy Toppi Sr., he owned the Blue Horizon—he’d give me advice every day I’d go in to see him.

“I got friendly when in the newspaper business with a guy named Pat Duffy. He was like Mr. Amateur Boxing on the east coast and he was partners with Pinny Schafer, head of the bartenders union, and Duffy would funnel fighters to Schafer to turn pro. And one of the fighters they had at the time was Bennie Briscoe. I’d written some stories for the Bulletin when the boxing writer was on vacation or whatever, so they did me a favor and let me have Bennie Briscoe for my first fight. I wanted to have Harold Johnson because he was my boyhood idol. He was at the end of his career but he was too expensive. So they gave me Bennie Briscoe and I was lucky enough to get Tito Marshall, who had beaten Bennie on a questionable decision four years earlier, even though he was completely shot by this time. But people didn’t care about that stuff in those days. They didn’t care about the records and statistics. They knew that Tito Marshall had beaten Bennie and it was a rematch and I got such incredible publicity from Tom Cushman of the Daily News because 22-year-old kids weren’t promoting fights in 1969. I mean thank God for Tom Cushman. Really.”

Pinny was an unusual name. Apparently it’s the diminutive of Pinhead. But everyone had heard of Bennie Briscoe. He was never a world champion, but he was a name fighter who was 30-8-1 at the time. I was curious about the other fighters on Peltz’s first fight card.

“Boogaloo Watts fought on my first show, Cyclone Hart fought on my first show, and Jerry Judge, who was a tough light heavyweight out of Kensington, a part of Philly. I put on the poster, Introducing Kensington Heavyweight Champion. I just made that up. He had one fight and lost it going in. But we hit a home run the first night. I actually turned people away that first night, something I never did in my life, even though I had plenty of shows in there with more people. But that night we turned some people away.”

Peltz had found his calling. It wasn’t dumb luck. It was a combination of hard work and determining his own fate that helped him break into the fight game.

“That first season we did 15 shows in 7½ months and 13 of the 15 shows we charged five dollars for ringside and three dollars for the balcony, and the other shows we charged four and two. I don’t know why, but it was just perfect,” he said. “There had only been one show there since the Kitten Hayward fight in ’64. That was Gypsy Joe Harris and Johnny Knight, their first fight in ’66. And 1969 was a post-Olympic year, so there were a lot of good prospects coming up. I got a lot of publicity because of the fact I was a kid and there were no kids in boxing in those days.”

Promoters often get criticized and perhaps rightfully so. But Peltz had an interesting take on how promotion has changed from when he was starting out.

“Back then, the role of a promoter was different from what it is today,” explained Peltz. “The promoters today are the managers of the fighters. They make the decisions. I’m sure there are exceptions, but promoters today are the managers. They decide who’s going to fight and they build fighters up and it’s always to make money down the road. I was always brought up on the premise that people are paying good money for fights. You can’t have cowboy and Indian fights. You’ve got to give them competitive fights, and that’s what I believe I did all those years, because I was always a fight fan first and always promoted for the fans, not for the fighters. Some people knock me for that, but I take pride in that. There were other promoters in the Blue Horizon over the years and they never had the success I had. So I like to think it’s because of the building, but it was also the quality of the fights we put in there.

“And of course getting the USA Network in there in the mid-‘80s was a monstrous boon for me and the Blue Horizon, because people who had only heard about the Blue Horizon, people who might have been afraid to go there because of what they perceived the neighborhood would be like, started seeing it on television and said, ‘Wow, looks like a cool place.’ And that took the Blue Horizon to another level.”

The Blue Horizon was definitely a cool place, even though it had no air-conditioning and was sometimes hot as hell, especially when the crowd roared as the fists started flying.

“The people got used to knowing that they were going to see competitive fights at the Blue Horizon,” said Peltz. “That’s what people wanted to see. They want to see real fights. The fact that the fights were good and the atmosphere—you couldn’t beat it. It was the best small club in the country for years and years. It’s got to be one of the 10 best small club venues in boxing history.”

There were ups and down over the years, just as there were ups and down in the ring. But when the USA Network abandoned boxing for wrestling, that was a punch to the gut from which the Blue Horizon never fully recovered.

“The demise of the USA Network was—I don’t want to say the nail in the coffin, because a lot of people are walking around saying boxing is great today and it’s coming back—the first downturn, in my mind, in boxing, because even when ESPN came in and took over, it was never the same. I think that was a real negative milestone in boxing history when the USA Network decided to get out of the boxing business. It hurt because USA Network was not tied to a single promotional company; it gave chances to a variety of promoters around the country. Today, it’s hard for an independent promoter to make it without turning over his fighters to one of the four promoters who control most of the television.”

Before ringing off, I wanted to know what Peltz thought about the Blue Horizon’s imminent makeover.

“It’s sad, because there’s no reason that that place should be closed down. The Blue Horizon was there forever. Don’t tell me that it’s outdated, because I’d love to have it today and we could still do good business there. But Ebbets Field isn’t there anymore. It’s too bad. If I were Al Haymon and I had whatever he had, $500 million, the first thing I would have done is buy the Blue Horizon and spend some of that money fixing it up, because that would have been a positive thing. ‘Oh great, he’s buying the Blue Horizon. He’s going to fix it up. This is great for boxing,’ instead of squandering the money he did by overpaying for some less than competitive fights. I mean if you’ve got $500 million, you take $5 million and you put it into the Blue Horizon and fix it up. But I didn’t have $500 million.”

I can’t swear to it, but believe I heard Russell sigh.

“It’s just a shame,” he said. “It’s sad. But what are you going to do? I guess that’s what people call progress.”