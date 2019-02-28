The anticipated rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is off until further notice.

“If Wilder allows ‘loyalty to Showtime’ to be an issue, he’s a fool. Wilder should only be looking at how much he can make…”

Those with their heads in the clouds or stuck where the sun don’t shine seem are taking this in stride. They accept their paymaster’s doubletalk and repeat what they’ve heard to their audience of glassy-eyed congregants. Of course those running the sport have bills to pay; mansions don’t come cheap. But unlike the rest of us, they pay their bills, or stuff their pockets, off the blood, sweat and tears of fighters, and the gullibility of fight fans around the world.

I have nothing against Deontay Wilder. He holds the WBC heavyweight title and has accomplished much. But aside from a couple of meaningful fights, his record was built on the backs of has-beens and never-weres, and of course he cannot box.

I’m no fan of Tyson Fury. His worldview is for the birds. But he is the lineal heavyweight champion, having beaten the man who beat the man who beat the man, going all the way back to the glory days of John L. Sullivan, plus he boxes like a dream.

And while neither Wilder nor Fury is an all-time great, at least as far as the heavyweight division is concerned, both are giants, and both are rich, and they seem more than willing to defer to the men who have made those riches possible, while ruining the sport for everyone else.

Earlier this week, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman issued a statement about the impasse preventing the rematch from taking place.

“Deontay Wider vs Tyson is officially not happening next,” he wrote. “The WBC has received communications as our process. And while WBC Champion Wilder confirmed his willingness to fight the rematch, Fury will take on another fight with expectations to do the rematch at a later date.”

Top Rank’s Bob Arum, forever the cockeyed optimist, as least as far as public consumption is concerned, told the LA Times, “We envision [the rematch] can reach one to two million homes. The only way to do that is to allow the general sports fan to really get to know these guys.”

How much more knowledge of “these guys” do we need? Must we watch more infomercials recapping the back stories and struggles of each man in order to pay to watch them fight a second time? Do we need to watch their first again to remind us of what we’re missing?

But Arum is an old hand at this game. As he told the LA Times, “If that takes each of them fighting another opponent first, then rolling them into a September fight, the money on the table then would be more than they can conceive of. That’s the way I look at it,” before adding, for good measure, “They (Frank Warren and Team Fury) realized for him to be a star in the U.S., he’s going to need ESPN.”

Anyone who watched the first fight between Wilder and Fury, who’s not blinkered by patriotic zeal or reverse racism, knows Tyson Fury is already a star in the U.S. His clowning aside, any man his size who can box as he does has the kind of star power his fists alone may not possess.

But now that “they have the biggest platform in sports,” sang Arum about his allegiance to ESPN, “they can fight anybody to achieve that exposure,” even if those anybodies are nobodies the grand scheme of things, and who in their right mind wants to see that?

“Even Deontay Wilder should be celebrating this,” Arum added. “It shows how sincere the involvement of ESPN in boxing is. They’re in with both feet.

“Those people who have a percentage of Wilder’s earnings should be overjoyed. This arrangement will drive him to more [PPV] buys. He’ll make even more.

“If Wilder allows ‘loyalty to Showtime’ to be an issue, he’s a fool. Wilder should only be looking at how much he can make.”

But now that three different platforms (ESPN, Showtime and DAZN) have three different heavyweight champions and untold millions invested in their respective titleholders, will they risk their investment by making fights that their marquee fighters might lose?

But we should not give up hope. We waited for what—six years?—a decade?—for the superfight between Mayweather and Pacquiao, which failed to deliver and was worth something less than every cent.

Wilder will fight the likes of Dominic Breazeale; Fury will fight Joseph Parker or Bryant Jennings; and Anthony Joshua will fight Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden…which will give us a chance to “really get to know these guys,” and their promoters’ intentions, which we already know too well.