Action and reaction is always the name of the game. (Mike Williams/Top Rank)

In the current climate of sports among the younger crowd in the United States, it’s all too common for each athletic hopeful to receive a trophy of participation regardless of a team’s record or efforts given on the playing field. The spirit of sportsmanship is almost ingrained in the American psyche, even though one is perhaps more likely to receive an unfriendly strike from a bolt of lightning than make a living as a professional athlete. This past Saturday evening in Los Angeles, Jermall “Hitman” Charlo pulled off a shocker of sorts by way of a fifth round TKO victory over previously unbeaten Julian “J-Rock” Williams. The IBF super welterweight title captured by the Houston, Texas native last year was at stake in a bout which had all the trimmings and potential to steal the evening’s thunder from the main event set to take place immediately afterwards.

A perfectly placed counter uppercut made the difference sometime near midway through round five. Charlo (25-0, 19 KO’s) connected and Williams (22-1-1, 14 KO’s) was sent to the canvas with a brain rocking shot that would permanently floor most fighters, yet this wasn’t the case for “J-Rock”. The man from Philly rose to his feet, however he didn’t think to hold, dance or run. This was of course to his detriment as Jermall proceeded to unload with a barrage of cleanly landed punches which sent Julian back to the floor for good this time. Referee Wayne Hedgpeth stopped the contest at the 2:06 mark of the fifth and Charlo retained his title. Julian tasted defeat for the first time in his professional career.

What transpired shortly thereafter has been a hot topic of conversation for the past two days. Williams had publicly as well as loudly called out Jermall before and during the buildup to the contest and the south Texas fighter understandably took exception to the verbal sparring. For lack of a less jovial term, Charlo abruptly told Williams to take a proverbial hike when he was approached for a customary post-fight handshake. Although he apologized shortly thereafter when being interviewed by Showtime’s Jim Gray, the damage was done in the eyes of many. To add water to the fire, Jermall and Julian even posted a picture across social media of the two of them together accompanied by championship belts as well as smiles. Still, the verbal as well as written assaults have continued. This article will in no way seek to defend the Houston native’s actions, but rather ask readers to try to assume the role of someone who has given up their life to chase a dream.

Boxing isn’t full of millionaires in the same fashion as the NFL or NBA. To his credit, Julian Williams did a quick spin away from the victorious Charlo when he understood that his congratulatory wishes weren’t going to be accepted. What was more surprising? The fact that a man from the south hurled such insults? Aren’t southerners supposed to be more cordial? Likewise, didn’t the people of Philadelphia once boo Santa Claus and to this day still cheer when an opposing player is injured on the field of play against the hometown Eagles? For those who have been in a ring and actually taken part in a fight, it’s understood that it’s not always the punches and movement in and around the box that bring the pain. It’s the stress. Each round is a three minute exercise in guesswork, defense and strategizing. This is not a team sport, just as many fighters remind an opponent that their respective corner and handlers don’t accompany him into the ring.

The shot which Charlo landed required not only incredible speed, but almost psychic anticipation as well. Perhaps he felt that those who were watching the bout expected him to be on the losing end of a punch from his hard hitting foe. Granted, team sports usually end in a friendly handshake, yet most of them don’t involve hitting another individual, at least not with the fists (or gloves). Emotions run high and the headaches which can easily accompany a professional scrap only add to the building frustration. It’s not easy, folks. Most adults can’t defend themselves or trade shots with another human for more than a minute on average. Yes, these guys are here for our entertainment but they’re still people.

Give the guy a break or better yet, wrap those hands and lace up the gloves just to get an idea of how difficult it really is. It’s a rough sport and yes, competitors sometimes die from the punishment dealt by the sweet science. Many of us may have had an instance in an organized or even a pickup game where an opponent may have committed a questionable offense. Sometimes we retaliate and sometimes we hold it in while wishing something heavy falls on their head with the welcome friend in karma.

We’re not perfect and we shouldn’t hold a professional sportsman to higher standards at all times. Williams may have played the role of the verbally abusive bully and he got his comeuppance in the rudest of fashions. It happens. People react in different ways. Action and reaction is always the name of the game.