By Caryn A. Tate on May 9, 2018
The popular reality series “The Contender” will be returning to TV later this year on Epix.

Andre Ward, Naazim Richardson, Freddie Roach, and world-class referee Jack Reiss will also be appearing on the show…

It was announced in April that the popular reality series The Contender will be returning later this year on Epix.

In addition to the previously announced host, Andre Ward, and trainers, Naazim Richardson and Freddie Roach, world-class referee Jack Reiss will also be appearing on the show to officiate some of the matches.

The original The Contender series aired from 2005-2009 and featured hosts Sugar Ray Leonard, Sylvester Stallone, and Tony Danza. Over four seasons, it reached 180 million cumulative viewers.

  1. Ollie Downtown Brown 03:25pm, 05/09/2018

    “Reality” television? Talk about an oxymoron.

