He holds the reins of boxing’s glamour division. Love him or hate him, it’s all the same.

The mystery man of boxing sits atop of the boxing world, having two heavyweight champions in his stable of fighters. WBC Champion, Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and of course, boxing’s newest sensation, the 1st Mexican-American Heavyweight Champion and holder of the WBA, IBF, and WBO belts, Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz.

Several hearts broke and heads were lowered last Saturday night following Anthony Joshua’s stunning defeat, but not all were associated with the former champion’s camp or his legion of British fans. It was the weeping and wailing of rival promoters and networks who knew they just witnessed another kind of coronation. That of Al Haymon. He now holds the reins of boxing’s glamour division, where the most coveted titles in all of sports reside. Love him or hate him, it’s all the same. Al Haymon is king.

His name either evokes adoration or aggravation. Generally, that adoration reverberates from the fighters he advises and manages. He’s analogous to pre-sex scandal Hollywood mogul, Harvey Weinstein, who at his height was likened to the Almighty by none other than the incomparable Meryl Streep. The sentiments of the many fighters in his charge appear to have a similar tone. Let’s hope he doesn’t have any Weinstein-like skeletons lingering about that can dismantle what he’s built thus far.

Never has there been a time in the sport of boxing when the fighter has appeared to be so well positioned to actually enjoy the fruits of their labor, than now. By all observations, clearly to the chagrin of promoters and the like, be it Top Rank boss, Bob Arum, who nearly had a nervous breakdown at the mention of his name following the matchup between Terence Crawford and Amir Khan or Golden Boy Promotions’ lawsuit (which has been dismissed), Al Haymon has cast a spell on the sport at large and the fighters, at least for now, appear to be more than happy with the elusive figure who seems to have the Midas touch. Now with the victory of Andy Ruiz, having literally turned the sport on its head and made it clear to all that the heavyweight division is, in fact, packed with a deeper pool of talent than it’s been given credit for, a new and exciting era in the saga that is Al Haymon appears to be upon us.