The contretemps between Team Joshua and Team Ruiz over staging their December 7 rematch in Saudi Arabia has been going on for weeks…

“They say that money talks, but the only thing it ever said to me was goodbye.”—Joe Louis

Some lawsuits are short-lived while others never end. Matchroom Boxing Limited v. TCB Promotion LLC et al, filed yesterday in the Southern District of New York against one Andres Ponce Ruiz, aka Andy Ruiz Jr., lasted no longer than a sigh.

The contretemps between Team Joshua and Team Ruiz over staging their December 7 rematch in Saudi Arabia has been going on for weeks. The new heavyweight champion had been holding out for more than the $9 million stipulated in their first contract, if by some fluke he defeated then-heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and they agreed to fight a second time.

Ruiz dug in his heels and appeared to take a stand against fighting in Saudi Arabia, but he has also been spending like it’s going out of style, and if he doesn’t need the money now, he may it soon enough. Bling is the thing, and a video tour of his new mansion, in conjunction with a photo of him beaming in front of his new Rolls Royce, indicate how far he has come in a short time, and how quickly money can evaporate if it’s not handled properly.

Contracts are binding, but some contracts are more binding than others. Matchroom’s white shoe law firm of Debevoise & Plimpton leaned on Ruiz, at the same time Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn agreed to sweeten the pot by a $million+, and Andy Ruiz folded like Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden and agreed to defend his titles in the Kingdom.

“I’m excited to announce my rematch with Anthony Joshua,” said Ruiz. “In the first fight I made history and became the first ever Mexican/American heavyweight champion of the world. I am grateful to Saudi Arabia for inviting me. I took it to AJ in The Big Apple and I’m looking forward to ending his career in the Desert. Don’t miss this fight!

“Mostraré la grandeza del boxeo mexicano en Arabia Saudita y en todos los rincones del mundo. Viva Mexico!!!” he added, which translates as, “I will show the greatness of Mexican boxing in Saudi Arabia and in every corner of the world. Viva Mexico!!!”