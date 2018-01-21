Each is a committed student of their trade and it shows. (Amanda Wescott/Showtime)

“Errol Spence and Terence Crawford are on a collision course” was the thought that rang out in my consciousness upon the conclusion of Spence’s violent clinic versus the formidable yet overmatched Lamont Peterson. The gallant and rugged Peterson’s heart was willing, but his flesh couldn’t compete. Sure, Crawford has yet to get his feet wet in the welterweight division and Spence has Keith Thurman in his crosshairs, but make no mistake, those are mere formalities. It is only a matter of time before this most relevant of confrontations takes place.

Nothing testifies to the truth of evolution as does prize fighting. All-time matchups are fun for social media commentary, but thinking realistically we must respect the fact that fighters of each successive generation are always going to be a notch higher in quality and ability than their predecessors. They’re faster, stronger, technically more sound and their training methods fare are more advanced, as it should be, if anything is to progress, than those who’ve gone before them, even in recent years. Such is the case with Errol Spence and Terence Crawford. Both have old school sensibilities, i.e. they’re mesmerizingly sound technicians and are respectful and grounded in the fundamentals of their craft, yet, they’re also gifted the advantages of the times they live in. New training methods which enhance power, flexibility, endurance, speed, and overall conditioning.

As it stands, along with Vasily Lomenchenko, Terence Crawford and Errol Spence are among the very best in the practice of cerebral brutality. They are the new standard of fighter that does just about everything well. As powerful as both fighters are, neither is beholden to one particular asset. Virtuosity is their normal. They are just as adept in a figurative chess match as they are in a proverbial dogfight. Each is a committed student of their trade and it shows, as each improves with every respective encounter; and they’re hungry. They both possess that audacious swagger that isn’t mere hyperbole or a fighter’s means of psyching oneself up. Errol Spence and Terence Crawford have tremendous egos. Don’t let that gentlemanly, southern drawl of Spence or Crawford’s Midwest manner lull you to sleep. What makes these fighters so beautifully dangerous is their utmost confidence in their respective abilities, as well as their soaring ring IQs which allow them to skillfully and meticulously breakdown one opponent after another.

In a division universally recognized as the most talented and exciting division in the entire sport of boxing, a showdown between Spence and Crawford will have them vying for far more than championship straps, but recognition as the best boxer on the face of the earth. Unquestionably, when this fight happens (and it will happen in due time) it will be the most important confrontation in all of boxing and to date, perhaps the greatest fight in welterweight history.

As our friend Mills Lane would say, “Let’s get it on!”