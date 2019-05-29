Riddick Bowe’s lifelong dream of being a U.S. Marine lasted all of eleven days. (Top Rank)

“It’s a funny thing, but as the years go by, I think you appreciate more and more what a great thing it was to be a Marine… I am a U.S. Marine and I’ll be one till I die.”—Ted Williams, the last man to hit .400

Saturday night at Osceola Park Stadium in Kissimmee, Florida a real battle took place. Jamel Herring (20-2, 10 KOs) took on the WBO Super Featherweight champion Masayuki Ito (25-2-1, 13 KOs). The American southpaw made his right hand jab a serious weapon and combined it with a serious right hook, as he attempted to get to Ito early. As the rounds progressed the challenger tried to get inside, to slow the champion down. Ito gave as good as he got though, catching Herring with a hard right hand in round 2.

The fight would waver back and forth this night. In round 7, Ito caught Herring with a right hook but the challenger countered with a stinging combination to the champion’s head. Ito was having some success in close. Herring corrected as best he could, trying to return fire from a distance. At the start of round 12, Ito was looking for an opening for a knockout. Otherwise it appeared Herring, a boxer-puncher, might get the win on points. And that is exactly how it ended. It was a UD12 for Herring.

It had been a perfect Memorial Day weekend. The Americans were fighting the Japanese again. Herring, a former Marine who served two tours of duty in Iraq, proved this night that the combat in the ring was fun, compared to punching through doors in Anbar Province or hitting a beachhead.

This night the 33-year-old challenger had been surrounded by a dozen Marines at ringside. They all wore their dress blues. The soon-to-be champion later stated that he felt the fight swinging his way in the middle rounds. “I sensed it about halfway through the fight when I saw he couldn’t figure out my rhythm. I was motivated all that night and I just kept it going. As a Marine I just didn’t want to be a quitter.” He added that “being a Marine and coming back fine from Iraq, the fight was basically the fun part…They say that boxing is 80 percent mental and 20 percent physical. The Marine Corps has made me basically mentally strong while serving my time there. Every time it got hot there in the ring I was thinking that I been through worse, so I just said to myself that I gotta do this.”

So Jamel Herring is added to a long line of champions. Whether it’s Heavyweight Champion Marine Gene Tunney or Welterweight Champion Marine Barney Ross, who won a Silver Star on Guadalcanal, boot camp on Parris Island is not the same as training camp for a main event. Whether it’s in a square ring or kicking in doors in some faraway place, some guys make it and some guys just quit.

The Baltimore Sun reported on February 22, 1997, that “Riddick Bowe’s lifelong dream of being a U.S. Marine lasted all of eleven days before he tossed in the towel. The former heavyweight champion was granted permission yesterday to be released from boot camp in Parris Island, S.C. There was a time when Bowe, 29, was considered the world’s toughest man. But he apparently found it too difficult to adjust to the rigors of military life.” Basically he couldn’t fight as a team player. Boxing is man-to-man. The Marines fight as a team, a well-oiled machine. Some men can’t make that adjustment. After all, “Gong Ho” in Chinese means “all together.”