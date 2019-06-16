The Fluff and the Fury
Fury did his shtick, showboated a bit, but then he gave fight fans, especially the all-important casual-curious ones, what they mostly want—bloody carnage…
Thankfully, The Tyson Fury Show did not end when the talking stopped this Saturday. The “Gypsy King” actually did as promised and put on a brutally beautiful and bloody show in registering a second round stoppage of Tom Schwarz at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
There was no sloppy Muhammad Ali routine from the Irishman. There was no perpetual backpedaling, off-putting awkwardness, and tallying of scorecard points based on an 85-inch reach that allows him to touch an opponent without being touched.
The Tyson Fury we saw on Saturday was one who grabbed victory rather than stave off defeat, one who proved that a 6-foot-9, 260 lb. man CAN generate real power if he would actually plant his feet and use some of his God-given leverage.
As I wrote elsewhere: “This was Tom Schwarz and not Joe Louis or Joe Frazier…or…Wilder, Ruiz, or Joshua…or even Pulev or Kownacki.” But Fury did what he was supposed to do against a guy like Schwarz, who came into the fight barely ranked among the top ten heavyweights in his native Germany, and he did it in a very entertaining way.
His nose-splitting brutalization of Schwarz offered a glimpse as to how he could, possibly, put everything together and become the star new co-promoter Bob Arum hopes he’ll become. Fury did his shtick, showboated a bit, but then he gave fight fans, especially the all-important casual-curious ones, what they mostly want—bloody carnage.
Of course, all of this was done away from the ESPN main stage, stuck on the subscription-only ESPN+ streaming app where only a limited number of fans could be exposed to what could’ve been a breakthrough moment if it had aired on basic cable. And that begs the question of how, exactly, is Tyson Fury, ESPN’s $100 million heavyweight acquisition, going to electrify the masses if only a few thousand at a time can see him.
By listening to the ESPN+ broadcast crew Saturday night, though, Fury was already a star, “captivating American fight fans”—an assertion made laughable as it was being issued from a half-empty arena and broadcast from a streaming app.
This doesn’t mean that Fury can’t or won’t be a true crossover star in the US. He clearly has all the tools to be just that—the compelling back story, mic skills, charisma, ring ability, and, now, a clear understanding of how important it is for a heavyweight to deliver real, wince-provoking pain. But he’s not there just yet and ESPN’s hard-sell routine could work against him in the same way that the obnoxiously over-the-top HBO star-making hyperbole worked to breed animosity towards some of their guys.
There’s also the silliness of ESPN trying to create a world title for Fury where there is none.
Calling Fury the “lineal champ”—something I’ve lazily done in the past, myself—is intellectually dishonest since he’s not “the man who beat the man who beat the man” with a lineage tracing back to John L. Sullivan. Fury is, at best, “the man who beat the man, who never actually beat the man before him and was declared the man in absentia.” If we’re talking literal lineage—and ESPN clearly was pushing that talking point, hard—there hasn’t been a true lineal champ since James J. Jeffries well over a century ago.
But the lineal champ stuff is a boxing nerd’s lament. Most fans just care about being entertained and getting honest value for their time and/or money—and Fury definitely delivered in those areas.
As long as Tyson Fury keeps putting on shows like he did last Saturday, ESPN’s nauseating overhyping and the cringe-worthy efforts to wedge him into history alongside the all-time greats will be overlooked.
nonprophet 06:23am, 06/17/2019
SMRF organization.???
WTF son, you trolling the personal ads again?
GTFOH, fool. This is a boxing forum.
Ain’t no play for you here…..”playa”
nonprophet 06:16am, 06/17/2019
@Wassup Errrbodday….You nailed it, son. Lineal champ = WWWF/NWA…..Perfect analogy. Cause that’s just how legit the concept of lineal champ is in boxing.
Meanwhile, this here “goober” is STILL waiting for you to show me the hallowed “Lineal Champ” belt. Dig hard into your imagination fool, I’m sure it’s tucked away in there somewhere.
Now THAT’S wassup, son.
BTW…..You off the floor yet?
Wassup Errrbodday 05:54am, 06/17/2019
“Fury is merely the television champ?” This fool thinks this is the old NWA or WWWF. lololololol. This goober obviously only sees what he wants to see and didn’t see Fury dominate Wilder and after being floored in the 12th round comeback and win the rest of the round. lolololol.
Wassup Errrbodday 05:47am, 06/17/2019
nonprophet. = SMRF organization. ROTFLMMFAO.
nonprophet 05:40am, 06/17/2019
@Wassup Errrbodday….Dude…get off the floor and stop laughing. Your getting your clothes dirty.
I get amused by the folks who say that Kovalov was robbed against Ward because Krusher dropped Ward once, but Wilder drops fury TWICE and yet it’s the guy who was floored two time (and literally KNOCKED OUT in one of those floorings) who was the victim of a robbery.
I’m betting that you are one such guy.
Let’s be clear, if a referee like the Richard Steele who reffed the Chavez-Taylor fight was in the ring for the Wilder-Fury bout, the Gypsy King’s undefeated record would be history.
Instead, the fat man got rewarded for waking up in time, but has spent his time since that fight ducking the guy who put him on Queer Street, ducking valid contenders like old man Luis Ortiz, shying away from then champ Joshua, and instead, taking on tomato cans like Tom Schwarz.
Get up off the floor, son. You’re not only soiling your fly gear, but you’re also making a fool of yourself.
Wassup Errrbodday 05:07am, 06/17/2019
“until he beats Wilder?” ROTFLMMFAO. He already beat that sucka silly and made him look the amateur that he is. Wilder scored ONE meaningful knockdown and that is all that payaso did the whole fight. smdh. What a maroon.
Wassup Errrbodday 05:04am, 06/17/2019
It doesn’t matter who the WBA, WBC, IBF, FBI, CIA, $PLC, NWO, ADL, NAACP, ACLU, LBGTQ, MADD, ISIS or any other alphabet organization declare as the heavyweight champion, Fury is indeed the heavyweight champion of the world, especially after he dominated Wilder. Other than the two knockdowns, (the one in the 9th round was more of an off balance Fury going down, not a meaningful knockdown), Wilder did absolutely nothing. And in the 12th round, Fury rose up like the mythical Phoenix and proceeded to win the rest of the round. As far as Andy Ruiz is concerned, I don’t see Ruiz getting past Joshua in the rematch much less beating Fury. Ruiz is too small to fight Fury and Joshua is way too stiff, lacking in mental toughness, and predictable. I respect Ruiz, he’s a humble dude, at least in front of the cameras he is, but Fury would box him silly and use every bit of his 6’9” height and 85 inch reach. Fury bloodies an overmatched Ruiz and stops him in 8-10 rounds.
nonprophet 04:57am, 06/17/2019
Fury may well be the best pure boxer in the heavyweight class. But right now, Fury is the latest reincarnation of Rocky Balboa. In other words, Fury is merely the television champ ... for which there is no belt.
His supporters can make themselves feel good by calling him the “lineal champ” all they want. But until he beats Wilder or Ruiz, the only label appropriate to him now is “contender.”