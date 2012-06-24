Freddie defeated Gus Lesnevich on July 26, 1948 to win the world light heavyweight title

Former light heavyweight champion Freddie Mills was born on June 26, 1919, in Parkstone, Poole, England. He received a pair of boxing gloves when he was 11 and used to spar with his brother Charlie. He had his first official boxing match on Feb. 26, 1936 at a local ice rink when he was just 16. Fearless Freddie won the British and Commonwealth middleweight title in Liverpool in Aug. 1940. Mills defeated Gus Lesnevich on July 26, 1948 to win the world light heavyweight title. After losing the crown to Joey Maxim on Jan. 24, 1950, Mills announced his retirement. Five years later he was found shot dead in his car. The coroner’s inquest heard that the angle of the bullet was consistent with a self-inflicted wound…