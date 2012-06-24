“The Freddie Mills Story” Documentary

By Boxing News on September 8, 2018
“The Freddie Mills Story” Documentary
Freddie defeated Gus Lesnevich on July 26, 1948 to win the world light heavyweight title

Former light heavyweight champion Freddie Mills was born on June 26, 1919, in Parkstone, Poole, England. He received a pair of boxing gloves when he was 11 and used to spar with his brother Charlie. He had his first official boxing match on Feb. 26, 1936 at a local ice rink when he was just 16. Fearless Freddie won the British and Commonwealth middleweight title in Liverpool in Aug. 1940. Mills defeated Gus Lesnevich on July 26, 1948 to win the world light heavyweight title. After losing the crown to Joey Maxim on Jan. 24, 1950, Mills announced his retirement. Five years later he was found shot dead in his car. The coroner’s inquest heard that the angle of the bullet was consistent with a self-inflicted wound…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

The Freddie Mills Story



Tags: Freddie Mills Gus Lesnovich Jock McAvoy Joey Maxim

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Johnny Branch 04:53am, 06/24/2012

    I believe i could have gone a lot further than i did. I was robbed when i fought “Chris Finnegan”

  2. Johnny Branch 04:48am, 06/24/2012

    I would still like to fight now !
    I am only 63 and fighting FIT !

  3. Johnny Branch 04:44am, 06/24/2012

    I was with the wrong manager and the wrong trainer, if i was with better people i would have gone a lot further than i did.

          Johnny Branch

  4. Johnny Branch 04:39am, 06/24/2012

    I would love to have fought Freddie Mills

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Freddie Mills-

  • Gus Lesnevich

Origin Bournemouth Dorset United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1919.06.26 
Rated at Light Heavyweight
W-L-D W76+L18+D7=101
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 72 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1950.01.24 Joey Maxim 67-16-4 L(KO) 10/15x3
1949.06.02 Bruce Woodcock 34-2-0 L(KO) 14/15x3
1948.11.06 Johnny Ralph 16-0-1 W(KO) 8/10
1948.07.26 Gus Lesnevich 59-11-5 W(PTS) 15/15x3
1948.04.20 Ken Shaw 19-7-3 W(TKO) 1/12x3
1948.02.17 Paco Bueno 26-1-0 W(KO) 2/15

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record