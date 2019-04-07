The House That Jack Built Burns

By Robert Ecksel on April 7, 2019
The House That Jack Built Burns
The Fire Chief stopped short of saying arson was a factor, which comes as a bit of a relief.

“We found a very progressed fire, which is kind of unusual for the middle of the day in the middle of town…”

The vacant two-story Galveston home where former heavyweight champion of the world Jack Johnson once lived was damaged by a fire over the weekend.

In a world where justice, let alone common sense prevailed, Papa Jack’s former home would have been designated a national monument long ago. But justice and common sense are in short supply, which doesn’t look to change dramatically anytime soon.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze. Fire Chief Mike Wisko stopped short of saying arson was a factor, which comes as something of a relief, but that may change as the investigation continues.

The building, which was built in 1912, was being renovated and as a result was missing an exterior wall, which caused the fire to spread.

“We found a very progressed fire,” Wisco told The Galveston County Daily News, “which is kind of unusual for the middle of the day in the middle of town.”

  1. Chooglin' On Down To New Orleans 08:29am, 04/07/2019

    “A national monument?” WHY? What did Jack Johnson ever do that was of any significance other than becoming the heavyweight champion of boxing?  Before I get slammed with the R-word accusations, a boxer or any athlete is not that significant. Was the row house in Baltimore where Babe Ruth was born turned into a “national monument?” It was turned into a museum of sorts but it is hardly a big deal outside of Baltimore.

