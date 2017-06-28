The slump in viewership coincides with Pacquiao beginning to lose his speed and skill.

Explain the relative lack of interest in the Manny Pacquaio fight?

This is the first Pacquiao fight in a long time that seems to have not captured the public interest. It probably goes back to David Diaz in 2008. The opponent has not captured the imagination with Jeff Horn seen as a prospect who will not necessarily make the leap. It also highlights a trend for Pacquiao which has seen public interest in his bouts decline after a peak. The nine fights from the De La Hoya bout saw huge pay-per view numbers, over 700,000 every bout. Since then the numbers have steadily declined with rises for the second Bradley and Floyd Mayweather fights. The slump in viewership coincides with Pacquiao beginning to lose his speed and skill. He no longer excites the casual fans and for me this weekend, I will probably find a replay of the fight if I hear it is particularly exciting. Boxing Insider go way deeper with a superb article here: http://www.boxinginsider.com/columns/irrelevance-manny-pacquiao/.

Which fight should I be most excited about this month?

I have already ruled out the Pacquiao vs. Horn bout. The most exciting bout looks like being Takashi Miura against Miguel Berchelt for the WBC Super Featherweight title. Berchelt has won ten contests in a row by stoppage and beat Francisco Vargas last time. Takashi Miura is well known an all action brawler with huge power. These two will likely have a war and with a strong undercard, it is a can’t-miss card on July 15th.

Could the most exciting action of July come outside the ring?

Yes! The World Boxing Super Series Gala takes place on July 8th in Monte Carlo. We will find out the 16 boxers who will be taking part in the two tournaments. Five cruiserweight boxers have already been announced. Three world champions in Mairis Breidis, Murat Gassiev and Yunier Dorticos will compete. Marco Huck and Krzysztof Wlodarczyk have also been confirmed. Lately Mike Perez, Dmitry Kudryashov, Ilunga Makubu and Oleksandr Usyk have all been linked to the tournament. If Usyk enters this would be one of the greatest set of fighters ever put together with the winner a serious pound-for-pound contender. The super middleweight tournament looks like being a slightly less impressive set of names. WBA champion George Groves will be there while Erik Skoglund and Jamie Cox have already been announced. Suggestions are that Callum Smith and Anthony Dirrell will also be in the tournament.

Which current British prospect is the greatest?

I look at this question in crops. The crop which includes a few 2012 Olympians and are working their way to title shots is separated from boxers who have turned over around or since the 2016 Olympics. In the first tier my two favorites are Andrew Selby and Josh Taylor. Josh Taylor faces his stiffest prospect yet when taking on Ohara Davies on July 8th. Both men are über talented and this clash has built through trash talking. Hopefully we see both men answer questions that they have not been asked and it just builds the career of both men in a similar way to the clashes Eubank vs. Saunders and Groves vs. DeGale. Of the second crop, Josh Kelly looks superb every time he enters the ring. He will look utterly dominant until he gets past British title level in my opinion and then he will have to show abilities that we won’t be sure he has. The power of Daniel Dubois and Lawrence Okolie is also phenomenal and I have loved Okolie as a prospect since I first saw him in 2014.

Does Ward-Kovalev 3 happen?

Not right now. Maybe if Kovalev comes back to defeat Stevenson and clears out the rest of the division again, looking better than ever. However, Ward has won twice. Both were arguably controversial but one was a close decision and the second he had Kovalev hurt before finishing him. Ward himself believes the Stevenson fight is unlikely and no one else at light heavyweight really intrigues opposite the American. He has spoken of moving up to cruiserweight or heavyweight and he could cement his legacy as one of the greatest boxers of his generation.

Should we be intrigued by Adrien Broner vs. Mikey Garcia?

Definitely, this is a superb matchup. Mikey Garcia is a real rising star who without contract issues is a definite top 10 pound-for-pound boxer in my opinion. Broner is a four-weight world champion who showed flashes of huge potential. I always believed part of his struggles came as he no longer held the athletic edge over opponents and he struggled to adapt. Garcia is a smaller opponent which for me means Broner will at least keep this close. If Broner is motivated by this fight he could really cause problems. Robert Ecksel dives deeper on the fight here: http://www.boxing.com/adrien_broner_sweet_smell_of_success.html

Any questions for the August mailbag leave in the comments or email cainjb94@gmail.com.