The Nail was too young, too talented, too resilient, and had two fists to his victim’s one.

It feels like Stevenson ducked everyone, he didn’t, except for the light heavyweight champions that mattered…

Saturday night at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada, Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk (16-0, 13 KOs), the up-and-coming knockout artist from Kharkov, Ukraine, flattened Adonis “Superman” Stevenson (29-2-2, 24 KOs), the reigning and defending WBC light heavyweight champion from Blainville, Quebec, Canada, by way of Port-au-Prince, Canada, at 2:49 of round 11.

Fighting out of the red corner in black and silver trunks, 31-year-old Gvozdyk is a seasoned boxer-puncher who never fought a pro with a losing record. He never faced a fighter of Stevenson’s caliber, but he was too young, too talented, too resilient, and had two fists to his victim’s one, which rained down punches until Superman fell.

Stevenson, the 41-year-old southpaw fighting out of the blue corner in Kronk gold, performed well for a man his age. He had an incredible career and lengthy reign, especially for a one-handed fighter who started late. But despite his accomplishments, it feels like Stevenson ducked everyone, he didn’t, just the light heavyweight champions that mattered.